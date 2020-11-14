CADILLAC — The familiar sound of geese honking overhead is a sign of one of two things, depending on the time of year: either geese are leaving the area or they are returning.
While geese are migratory birds that fly to warmer locales in the wintertime, there is quite a bit of variation in how much traveling some geese do compared to others.
Department of Natural Resources wildlife biologist Vernon Richardson said there are two basic groups of geese in this area. There are the local birds that spend the summers here and the long distance migratory birds that summer up in Canada.
Generally speaking, Canada Geese that are in the Cadillac area in August and September are local birds. Richardson said they likely hatched in Michigan or another Great Lakes state and will spend the majority of their life in the area, moving only as far south as needed each winter to find some open water and food before returning to raise their young in the summer. In a mild winter this may mean a trip southern Michigan or down into Indiana or Ohio in more typical winters.
Once October arrives, long distance migratory birds begin to show up. They will stay here for a while and then move on as weather conditions change, ending up farther south than the local birds.
The large groups of geese that appear on Lake Cadillac in late October and into November are most likely migratory birds on their way through, Richardson said.
According to the Library of Congress, scientists have determined that the V-shaped flying formation that geese use when migrating serves two important purposes.
First, it conserves their energy. Each bird flies slightly above the bird in front of him, resulting in a reduction of wind resistance. The birds take turns being in the front, falling back when they get tired. In this way, the geese can fly for a long time before they must stop for rest. The authors of a 2001 Nature article stated that pelicans that fly alone beat their wings more frequently and have higher heart rates than those that fly in formation. It follows that birds that fly in formation glide more often and reduce energy expenditure.
The second benefit to the V formation is that it is easy to keep track of every bird in the group. Flying in formation may assist with the communication and coordination within the group. Fighter pilots often use this formation for the same reason.
