It wasn’t that long ago when every county in the area was spraying thousands of forest acres annually to control the growing invasive gypsy moth population.
Today, gypsy moth numbers again are on the rise after more than a decade of near dormancy; area residents will notice more of the insects in larger swaths of Northern Michigan this spring and summer, possibly for years to come.
The annoying moths and the destructive caterpillars from which they derive no doubt will create headaches for some property owners but experts say the level of infestation probably won’t compare in scope or severity to what this area experienced when the insect first arrived in Michigan.
Michigan State University Extension Educator Terry Gibb said gypsy moths were imported into North America in the mid 1800s in a failed attempt to produce silk.
They have since naturalized to the climate and over the last 150 years have spread across the northeastern United States and Canada. Gypsy moths have been found in Michigan since the 1980s.
“They’re a cyclical pest,‘ Gibb said. “As populations go up, viruses show up and their food sources run out, causing them to crash (in numbers) on their own.‘
In this area, gypsy moth numbers exploded in the early 1990s; at one point in 1993, the Cadillac Evening News reported that population levels in Wexford county ranged from 400 to 10,000 egg masses per acre, which is a lot of bugs considering that each egg mass can carry between 500 and 1,000 caterpillars.
Concerted efforts were made at that time by officials across the state to reduce moth numbers through spraying. In Wexford County, areas in all 16 townships were sprayed, along with 22,000 acres in Lake County, 3,500 acres in Missaukee County and 2,000 acres in Osceola County.
Gibb said some counties in Michigan sprayed for gypsy moths through the 1990s and as late as 2009, when populations crashed and the insect virtually disappeared.
In 2020, gypsy moths started coming back and it appears this year they will continue their upward climb.
Larry Czelusta, USDA outreach forester for Wexford, Missaukee and Kalkaska counties, said this area saw a huge uptick last year, particularly in eastern Missaukee County and in Wexford County around Seeley Road between Boon Road and M-55.
Julie Crick, natural resources educator for MSU Extension, said they received quite a few calls from homeowners in those areas last year.
This year, Czelusta predicted that gypsy moth activity will expand to areas adjacent to those that saw heavy infestation in 2020.
“We’re expecting a larger resurgence this year,‘ Czelusta said.
The first sign of gypsy moth activity is defoliation of tree canopies — the preferred food source of the gypsy moth caterpillar. Czelusta said while they’ll feed on many different trees, they are especially fond of oak.
Gibb said the reason the caterpillars are harmful to trees is because when they defoliate their canopies, the trees have to devote more resources to regrow them, which weakens them for the upcoming winter and eventually can cause them to die.
During the hottest part of the day, gypsy moth caterpillars spin a string of silk to descend the tree and find cooler areas, then later toward the end of the day, will climb back up the tree. In some areas where there are houses beneath trees, Gibb said people have reported that the steady barrage of descending caterpillars from the treetops sounds like rainfall on their rooftops.
While gypsy moth activity is expected to be heightened for the next couple of years, Czelusta said it’s likely that the population will remain somewhat in check by predators and viruses that have adapted over the last three or four decades to target the insect as prey.
“Most scientists say we’ll never see anything like that (outbreak in the 1990s) again,‘ Czelusta said. “But we’re never going to get rid of the gypsy moth. They’re part of the ecosystem now.‘
Given the rural nature of Northern Michigan, Czelusta said there’s not as much interest here as in other places in spraying for the moths to reduce their numbers. He’s not aware of any spraying campaign anywhere in this area this year.
In other parts of Michigan such as Oakland County, however, officials already have resumed spraying for the insect after years of not having to do it, out of concern about the impact they can have on property values.
Last spring, Gibb said the presence of low-flying applicator planes caused quite a stir on social media, where rumors of a “Russian bombing‘ quickly spread.
Needless to say, it wasn’t a foreign invasion and Gibb said they’re taking steps this year to raise awareness about the sprayings so people are prepared for them.
On Tuesday from 1 to 2 p.m., MSU Extension is offering a webinar called “Gypsy Moth in Your Neighborhood.‘ Gibb said they’ll present information about gypsy moth history, life cycle, identification, and management strategies to help save the trees near your home.
This free program is open to everyone but pre-registration is required. Register at https://events.anr.msu.edu/gypsymoth2021/.
In the meantime, here’s a quick tip on how to protect trees on your property this spring: Crick suggests placing three strips of duct tape around the truck of affected trees, sticky side out. This will prevent the caterpillars from crawling back into the canopy after descending during the day. The caterpillars will congregate below the sticky tape, where they can easily be targeted with a soap and water spray or plucked off and collected in a bucket of soap and water.
