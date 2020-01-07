MESICK — A handful of times a month, Mesick High School Principal Scott Morey has to deal with a student who is caught vaping at school.
“They are getting better and better at avoiding detection,‘ said Morey, who assumes that there are far more teens vaping than they are able to catch on a monthly basis. “It’s common, more common than I like to think about. It’s kind of like how cigarettes were back in the day.‘
While prevalent among youth decades ago, over the years, cigarette use has decreased significantly.
According to the Food and Drug Administration, 5.8% of high school students in the U.S. reported smoking cigarettes in 2018, compared to 27.4% who reported vaping. Morey said they see as many cigarette use incidents per year as they do vaping incidents per month.
Morey said their policy for punishing students who are caught vaping is actually more strict than those who are caught smoking cigarettes, because of the potential the devices could be used to consume other substances, such as THC.
Despite the consequences, Morey said vaping has continued to grow in popularity, and even a statewide health emergency declared by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer several months ago banning flavored vaping products hasn’t stifled use among teens.
“I don’t think we’ve really seen a decline,‘ Morey said. “They continue to use even though they know it may be dangerous. It’s a trend that’s come on pretty quickly.‘
Making rule enforcement challenging for schools such as Mesick is the ability students have to conceal the use of vaping products: they don’t have a strong odor like cigarettes; they are small and easy to conceal; and the vapor emitted by the devices can be blown into a backpack or other container to prevent teachers and staff from seeing it.
Morey said two of the most common places where teens attempt to inconspicuously use their vapes are bathrooms and buses.
“We get students asking for passes to go to the bathroom just so they can vape,‘ Morey said. “We monitor them as best we can but what happens in the bathroom is still essentially private business.‘
To catch those they suspect may be vaping, teachers try to notice patterns in bathroom use. Morey said this is just one example of how vaping has added to the day-to-day responsibilities of educators and affected the educational environment.
Dave Cox, superintendent of the Wexford-Missaukee Intermediate School District, said his teachers and administrators tell him that vaping among students remains just as popular today as before the ban.
“(Students) believe it’s safe,‘ Cox said. “No matter what they’re told.‘
In September, Gov. Whitmer banned flavored vape juices after a number of incidents were reported throughout the country involving sickness and death following use of vaping products.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services identified 64 (34 confirmed and 30 probable) cases of severe lung disease associated with vaping, including two deaths.
Nationwide, as of Dec. 17, 2019, there were 2,506 hospitalized lung injury cases associated with the use of vaping products reported from 50 states, the District of Columbia, and two U.S. territories (Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands); this includes 54 confirmed deaths in 27 states and the District of Columbia.
Jen Hansen, Community Health Supervisor for District Health Department No. 10, said an analysis of these incidents revealed the majority were linked to the use of illicit THC products that contained vitamin E acetate, which clings to the lung tissue, causing sickness.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that the most common producer and seller of products containing the acetate was Dank Vapes — a mysterious online company the CDC described as being “counterfeit.‘
“Dank Vapes appears to be the most prominent in a class of largely counterfeit brands, with common packaging that is easily available online and that is used by distributors to market THC-containing cartridges with no obvious centralized production or distribution,‘ the CDC reported.
Kimberly Manor, owner of Moose Jooce Vape Shops, which opened in the Cadillac West strip mall in early 2019, described vaping as the “greatest health breakthrough in a thousand years.‘
A lifelong smoker who witnesses several close family members and friends die of smoking-related diseases, Manor said she was able to kick the habit with the help of vaping; she said countless of her customers have similar testimonials.
The week following the ban on flavors in Michigan, Manor said they lost around 90% of their business in Cadillac. Rather than letting the ban “bleed them dry,‘ Manor decided to close up shop in Cadillac and focus on her other two locations in Houghton Lake and Lake.
“We’ve been increasing in sales every year except the year the ban went into effect,‘ Manor said. “A lot of (vape shop owners) are hurting.‘
With an average customer age of 42, Manor believes the negative press surrounding vaping is an attempt to hurt the burgeoning industry in order to reverse the decline in tobacco sales.
According to the Federal Trade Commission, the tobacco industry has experienced a steady downward slide since 2000, going from $413.9 billion in annual sales to $219.9 billion in 2018.
Although the investigation showed most of the cases of lung injury were connected to a handful of illegitimate companies selling unsafe products online, Jen Hansen said the standard advice by health care professionals remains the same in regard to vaping: refrain from use.
“There’s so much we don’t know about the long-term effects of heating up chemicals and inhaling them,‘ Hansen said. “There’s also some disagreement about vaping being potentially healthier than smoking and not a lot of evidence that it actually helped people quit smoking cigarettes. I don’t think anyone has a great answer right now.‘
Whitmer’s ban on flavored vaping products was eventually reversed by a Michigan Court of Appeals judge who argued that it could lead to adults returning to more harmful tobacco products.
Manor said that’s something she witnessed firsthand when the ban was in effect.
“A lot of people went back to smoking cigarettes,‘ Manor said.
