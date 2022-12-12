CADILLAC — The results of a recent study conducted by researchers at Michigan State University show that hundreds of miles of rural freeway became more dangerous after lawmakers in 2017 increased speed limits from 70 to 75 miles per hour.
In this area, the increase affected segments of U.S. 131 going through Wexford and Osceola counties.
According to data provided to the Cadillac News by one of the MSU researchers, Peter Savolainen, in the years following the increase (2018 and 2019; 2020 was excluded from the study because driving patterns changed at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic), the number of crashes in both counties increased.
In Osceola County, the average number of crashes per year rose from 157.67 before the change (2014-2016), to 196 after — a 24% increase. The average speed of vehicles on the roadway also increased from 75.33 to 77.12 mph for cars, and from 62.72 to 66.48 mph for trucks.
In Wexford County, the average number of crashes per year rose from 101.67 to 125.5 — a 23% increase. Average speed of vehicles also increased from 74.06 to 76.13 mph for cars, and from 63.42 to 65.20 mph for trucks.
Savolainen said while the local data in some ways mirrors the overall trend they identified statewide, he cautioned against making definitive conclusions just from Wexford and Osceola, since the numbers from both counties are so small that variations can seem a lot more significant than they actually are. For instance, the number of minor injury crashes in Osceola County rose 74%, although in reality, that’s an increase of less than five crashes per year.
Data on fatalities in local counties also doesn’t say much: according to the study, fatalities rose 52% in Osceola following the increase in speed limits, from an average of 0.33 deaths a year to 0.5. In Wexford County, fatalities decreased 100%, going from 0.67 deaths a year to zero.
While it’s hard to draw any conclusions from the local data, the statewide numbers paint a much clearer picture about the impact that the speed limit increase had on the number of crashes and fatalities.
“From a big picture perspective, the results show that the 5 mph speed limit increase resulted in persistent increases in traffic crashes across all levels of injury severity,” the study concludes. “These increases were consistently around 5% across all severity levels after controlling for the effects of other important variables.”
The speed limit increases in Michigan occurred between May 1 and June 12 of 2017, on approximately 600 miles of rural freeways.
At the same time, speed limits on a number of state highways (including M-55 west of Cadillac and M-115 at Mesick), were increased to 65 mph. Research on that increase is still ongoing, and Savolainen said he wasn’t comfortable drawing any sort of conclusions about it just yet, although he added that it’s looking like overall numbers of crashes increased on these roadways, as well.
Savolainen said in the freeway study, variability between the speeds of individual vehicles on the road was shown to correlate with higher crash rates.
“Crashes of higher severity were found to be more sensitive to speed variability with a 1 mph increase in standard deviation in speeds resulting in a 15% increase in (fatal and serious injury) crashes and 11% and 6.7% increase in (minor injury and property damage) crashes, respectively,” the study reads. “Total crashes increased by 7% when the standard deviation in speeds is increased by 1 mph.”
In other words, there have been more crashes in part because the differences in the speeds of drivers on the freeway are now greater. Savolainen said some people drive 75 mph or faster, while others are staying at 70 mph, and still others are driving even slower. Such a difference in vehicle speeds makes it more difficult and dangerous to pass, since passing requires the driver to estimate how fast the vehicle in front of them is traveling.
Interestingly, the study also found that higher mean speeds were associated with lower crash frequencies.
“A 1 mph increase in mean speed was associated with 1.8% fewer total crashes and these decreases ranged from 0.2% to 2.4% across the various severity levels,” the study reads. “This could be reflective of several factors, including less congestion on the freeways with higher speeds, even after controlling for the effects of traffic volume.”
What that means is that if everyone were traveling at the same high speed, there would theoretically be fewer crashes. But since vehicles are traveling at all different speeds, there are more opportunities for crashes to occur.
“Overall, the results suggest that the drivers moving at significantly higher or lower speeds than the mean speeds tend to negatively affect traffic safety,” the study reads. “This supports earlier research ... which showed speed variance to have a more substantive impact on safety than changes in mean speeds.”
The study also found that in general, curves were found to have 12% to 39% higher crash frequency compared to the straight sections of the freeway. Crashes also were significantly lower on segments with wider medians and shoulders. Researchers believe this is likely because such conditions provide more room for drivers to regain control of their vehicles or swerve to avoid an impending collision.
Researchers say the findings from the study should be helpful for transportation agencies and policymakers in guiding their decisions to set speed limits.
James Lake, Michigan Department of Transportation North Region communications representative, told the Cadillac News via email that MDOT is still in the process of digesting the study findings and at this point, “we don’t have plans for any next steps.”
Regardless of the study results, many people still like being able to drive faster.
According to an unscientific Cadillac News survey conducted last week, 87.2% of the 119 respondents indicated they liked higher speed limits. The Cadillac News asked the same question in 2018, shortly after the speed limits were raised, and the results were almost the same — 88.1%.
The survey last week also asked if people felt as safe on the road as they did before limits were raised. Almost 84% said they did, (in the 2018 survey, 85% of respondents said they did). The remaining 16% indicated they didn’t feel as safe and listed several reasons why, including the following:
— “Because now people drive even faster than 70-75.”
— “The pressure to drive this fast, five months out of the year in inclement weather is terrifying.”
— “This results in people believing they are safe to travel at a higher speed. A higher speed results into less time to react to difficult conditions, other drivers, or wildlife.”
— “When traveling at a safe speed in poor driving conditions I have been overtaken by vehicles traveling at or above the speed limit in a passing lane with even worse driving conditions. I am nervous if I don’t drive faster, those faster driving cars might cause me to crash while they attempt to pass me.”
When asked if they thought other roads in the area should have increased speed limits, 71.1% said they did. By far the road most frequently recommended for a speed increase by respondents was M-115, followed by M-55 to Houghton Lake, M-66, parts of U.S. 10, Mackinaw Trail and U.S. 131 north of Manton.
