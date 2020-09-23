CADILLAC — Known for its beautiful scenery and abundance of outdoor recreation activities, Northern Michigan was a hotspot this summer for downstaters looking for a little rest and relaxation.
“We’ve been booked almost every weekend,‘ said Mike Blackmer, owner of the Lake Cadillac Resort, which is located at the site of the former Sands Resort on M-115 in Cadillac West. “And we’re still booked out for another few weeks.‘
Blackmer has been in the process of renovating the resort this year after purchasing the site in 2019. While this year has presented unique challenges, Blackmer said he’s been quite surprised at the level of patronage the resort has seen.
“It took a few weeks into June before things started to get busy,‘ Blackmer said. “Everybody is going to be down as far as (annual) sales (because of the spring shutdown) but the good thing is we’re on track again.‘
Blackmer said a good portion of his clientele over the summer came from the Detroit area and other places downstate, where restrictions related to COVID-19 were still in place at the beginning of the season.
“We opened up earliest and that brought a lot of people up north,‘ Blackmer said. “People want to be outside.‘
Kim Post, owner of Mackinaw Timbers Cabins, said they had very few clients through April and most of May but around Memorial Day, things started to change.
“It took a while to gain momentum,‘ Post said. “June wasn’t terrible but July and August were great. We were sold out every weekend for 10 weekends in a row.‘
Compared to last year, Post said their occupancy rates were much higher this summer, with 68% of rooms booked through the month of July and 52% through August.
Like Lake Cadillac Resort, many of the occupants at Mackinaw Timbers Cabins came from southern parts of Michigan.
While that’s not entirely unusual, Post said one thing she noticed different about this year was the duration of the stays: instead of booking a room for a day or two, a lot more clients stayed for weeks at a time, oftentimes enjoying the area’s plentiful outdoor opportunities while they’re here.
“It really opened my eyes,‘ Post said. “People come to Cadillac for a lot of outdoor things.‘
Post said one of the benefits of renting out cabins is that lodgers can isolate themselves pretty effectively from others, something that’s not as easy at a large hotel with interconnected rooms.
Julie Finch, co-owner of Coyote Crossing Resort west of Cadillac, agreed that having cabins was an advantage this year, although that doesn’t mean they were immune to the negative effects of COVID-19.
With Camp Greensky and Hoxeyville Music Festival both canceled this year, Finch said they lost out on a lot of the clientele that those events bring up here. She said they also lost bookings from weddings that weren’t able to be held.
Overall, however, Finch said they did decent business during the last couple of months.
“It ended up being an alright summer,‘ Finch said. “I felt like we got back to where we wanted to be but I wouldn’t say it was a record-breaking year.‘
Finch said they always draw a lot of people from outside the area interested in outdoor activities during the summer, and this year was no different, although the length of time people stayed was longer this season.
“They were ready to get away and stay away,‘ Finch said.
Josh Veal, public affairs officer for Huron-Manistee National Forests, said they saw a “marked increase‘ in people getting out into the woods and staying at campgrounds.
“It’s been incredible,‘ Veal said. “All our campgrounds have been full this summer. Folks are getting up from more populated areas to spend time outside.‘
Veal estimated their campsite occupancy rates were about 50% higher this year than during a typical year, with users enjoying the whole gamut of outdoor activities, from hiking and boating to family picnics and everything in between.
While summer tourism rebounded quickly after the shutdown, Cadillac Area Visitors Bureau Executive Director Joy VanDrie said many businesses still weren’t able to make up the losses they experienced earlier in the year and could be struggling come fall and wintertime.
VanDrie said revenues at area lodging establishments (that are Visitors Bureau members) were 35% what they were last year in April, 7% what they were last year in May, 30% what they were last year in June, and 60% what they were last year in July. VanDrie said August is shaping up to be similar to 2019 in terms of revenue generated.
Lost revenue for the Cadillac Visitors Bureau from March to May accounted for 15% of total revenue in 2019 — which means roughly a loss of 20,000 visitors during that time frame, VanDrie said. Each hotel room sold on average equates to 2.5 people, spending approximately $150-250 per day on activities, hotel, food, etc. This was a loss of revenue in the area of $7.5 to $12.5 million in visitor spending.
“We are tracking back closer to last year, which was headed to a fantastic summer prior to COVID,‘ VanDrie said. “However, with the current occupancy restrictions, our small businesses are going to struggle going into the fall season with inclement weather further reducing capacity they made up for with existing or new outdoor spaces, the need to promote takeout will be a make or break for many more area restaurants ... Our local travel industry is doing everything they can to ensure consumer confidence and offer the great outdoor experiences we’ve always been able to deliver.‘
