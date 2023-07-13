While threat neutralized, crews to keep a close eye on Wexford fire

MESICK — The 225-acre wildfire that spread rapidly through northwest Wexford County earlier this week no longer is a threat to people or property, but that doesn’t mean it’s been completely extinguished.
DNR fire specialist Jeff Vasher said as of Wednesday afternoon, the fire was about 95% contained but due to drought conditions, fire personnel would have to remain on scene to put out hot spots for weeks to come.
Part of the reason why the fire has been difficult to put out is because of how dry the soil is; Vasher said materials still are smoldering under the soil’s surface, in some cases as deep as two feet.
Several structures were destroyed in the fire, including homes. Vasher said they’re still in the process of notifying property owners of the damage.
Thirty people were evacuated from their homes due to the fire. As of Tuesday, all evacuation orders had been lifted.
The blaze was dubbed the 4 Corners Fire based on its location in Copemish, northwest of Mesick on the Manistee-Wexford county line. Vasher said it was the fourth fire over 100 acres in size this year in the Lower Peninsula.
The fire was believed to have started west of Harland Road and Read Road, on the Manistee side of the Manistee-Wexford county border. While investigators believe a power line caused the fire, Vasher said they’re unsure at this point exactly how it happened. Given how strong winds were on Monday, Vasher said it’s possible a tree fell on the line.
According to the DNR, the fire was fueled by a mix of jack pine, red pine and hardwoods.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.