MOORESTOWN — The annual Whipplestock event in Moorestown on Saturday, Aug. 3, takes on special significance this year as the Whipple’s Store celebrates its 100th year in business. The store’s Centennial Celebration includes a parade at 11 a.m. followed by food, music and games.
The musical artists this year include Treetops, Chelsea Roberts, Josh Shields, Willow Creek, Marilyn and Friends, the Iron Nachos, and Smoke Bullet Dodger. Bring a dish to pass and your own table service and chairs and come expecting a good time.
For more information, call (231) 229-4232.
