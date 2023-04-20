LAKE CITY — There’s a new business opening up in Lake City.
Bowright Whiskey Company located at 103 S. Main St. is opening its tasting room Friday, April 21, from noon to 8 p.m.
The company then will be open on Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. One tasting is $2 and $10 for a flight of five.
After some challenges slowed him down, owner Bryan Parks said it’s a relief to be able to open the business to the public.
“I want to bring things that taste good to me to the customer,” he said.
Upon opening, Parks said he will have five varieties of whiskey available, which include three bourbon whiskeys and two rye whiskeys.
Parks said he’ll have one bourbon that’s been finished in a sherry cask, one finished in a port cask and another one will be a bourbon blend. One of the rye whiskeys will also be a blend, while the other one will be finished in a Caribbean rum cask.
“I’m kind of excited and a little bit trepidatious about finally getting to the point of opening,” he said. “I hope Lake City likes what I’m doing.”
Parks said he decided to start the company as a way to pursue his interest in whiskey after retirement.
After purchasing his whiskey on the open market, Parks said he ages it in a warehouse outside of Lake City.
Though he lives in southern Michigan, Parks said he choose to start his company in Lake City because it seemed like a friendly place. Further down the road, Parks said there’s a potential to begin distributing his product statewide.
“Initially, we’re just going to be a Lake City local until I start to get some input about what people like, what people don’t like,” he said. “I do have a potential distributor lined up to go statewide, but that’s kind of in the future.”
Public input will be important for Parks. He said he wants to make ensure his customers are enjoying his product as much as he does.
“The big thing is, I’m hoping if I like it, they like it,” he said. “And if they don’t like it, I hope they tell me so I can make changes.”
