White Pine Ride to be held this Saturday; limit will be placed on number of riders this year

CADILLAC — Rotary Club of Cadillac is planning the second annual White Pine Ride this Saturday.
The ride attracted more than 100 riders in its inaugural year in 2019. This year’s ride will be limited to 90 riders in keeping with COVID-19 regulations provided by the Department of Natural Resources.
The ride will raise funds for the White Pine Trail, which was recently ranked among the top 100 Rails-to-Trails in the nation by the Rails-to-Trails Conservancy.
“Many other riding events have been canceled this year due to COVID-19, but this one will allow people to ride completely independently and safely while still enjoying this amazing resource right in our community,‘ said Rotarian Mark Lagerwey. “This is a ride, not a race. Start times are completely voluntary any time all morning on the ride day.‘
Bikers of all ages and skill levels are invited to take part in a 12-, 24-, 58- or 83-mile roundtrip starting from the downtown Cadillac city parking lot located south of the Rotary Performing Arts pavilion:
• Turtle Pond Family Cruise — 12-mile ride to 48 Road and back
• Tustin Pleasure Peddler — 24-mile ride to Tustin and back (one gravel culvert crossing)
• Reed City Ride — 58-mile ride to Reed City and back (one 200-yard gravel section)
• Tough Enough Tour — 83-mile ride to Big Rapids and back
With the exception of a couple very short gravel sections, the trail is completely paved and well-maintained by the DNR and Friends of the White Pine Trail.
Riders will be welcomed along the paved trail at rest stops in Hobart, Tustin, Reed City, and Big Rapids. As riders return to Cadillac, they will be served bagged lunches at the downtown market.
Proceeds from the ride will support continued White Pine Trail development and Rotary charities.
“Having the northern trailhead of this nationally ranked trail right in Cadillac has been a great benefit for people from all around Michigan, particularly during this time when people need a place to walk and ride safely outside,‘ Lagerwey said.
Rider registrants will get a free T-shirt and lunch. Shirts and ride registration packets will be available for pickup at the downtown market Friday evening, Sept. 11 from 7 to 9 p.m. or the day of the ride Sept. 12 after 7 a.m. White Pine Ride hats will be available for purchase.
Ride sponsors will have their logos placed on ride shirts and on the White Pine Ride website.
For more information and to register for the Rotary Club of Cadillac White Pine Ride, visit whitepineride.com.
