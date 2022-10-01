White Pine Trailhead unveiled during ribbon cutting Friday

In August, crews installed the clocktower entryway to the White Pine Trailhead and in the last couple of weeks, various amenities were added to the site. On Friday, a ribbon cutting ceremony was held to unveiled the finished project. The project was started in April after the Cadillac City Council in April awarded the trailhead construction contract.

 Rick Charmoli | Cadillac News

