Whitmer administration extends partial shutdown by 12 days

CADILLAC — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's administration on Monday added 12 more days to a partial shutdown of businesses and schools to curb the coronavirus.
The extended order, now due to end Dec. 20, will enable the state health department to assess how Thanksgiving travel affected the spread of COVID-19, the Democratic governor said.
In-person instruction at high schools, dine-in eating at restaurants and organized sports will continue to be prohibited. Entertainment venues such as movie theaters and bowling alleys will remain closed.
"Hope is on the horizon, but we need an additional 12 days to determine the full impact of the Thanksgiving holiday on our efforts to mitigate the spread of the virus," Whitmer said in a statement released at the start of a news conference. "This is all about protecting our families and front-line workers until we eradicate this virus once and for all."
In the Cadillac area, restaurant and bowling alley owners have been growing more and more concerned with each passing day they aren't able to do business.
"I had a strong feeling she was going to add days," said Mike Blackmer, owner of the Pines Sports Bar and Bowling Center, along with the Dockside Inn restaurant, in Cadillac West.
"It’s really hurting us because Christmas time is one of our busier months so I am thinking she will not let us open all of December because she will worry about New Year’s Eve parties."
Blackmer said bar spending has been especially impacted this year, since they were closed on Saint Patrick's Day, Nov. 25 (which is the biggest bar night of the year for many establishments), and possibly New Year's Eve.
"The income just for those three days pays for taxes," Blackmer said. "... All I can do is hang in there as long as I can."
At the bowling alley, Blackmer said he likely will have to readjust his leagues because asking people to bowl in the summertime is simply unrealistic.
"I am hoping we can start back up in January," Blackmer said. "The truth is I'm really not sure what to think ... But the pain is starting to set in."
Connie Freiberg, owner of the Raven Social in Cadillac, said she also wasn't surprised by the governor's announcement Monday but that doesn't make the news any easier to hear.
"I think things are going to look a lot different on the other side of this," said Freiberg, who's been losing employees left and right as a result of being completely closed since the first partial shutdown. Among the employees she's lost since the first partial shutdown are her chef and manager.
"I like the analogy that employees are like balls in hand," Freiberg said. "With this, it's like we've just thrown them all up in the air and we don't know where they're going to land or who's going to come back."
Given their location right on a busy main thoroughfare, along with the vibe of the Raven Social being tailored for in-person gathering, Freiberg said take-out or curbside service just wouldn't work for them.
Later this month, Freiberg said they will find out if they were selected to receive COVID-19 relief funds. If they receive the assistance, Freiberg said it will remove some stress from the situation (and allow them to pay bills).
"It buys you some time, so you're not panicking," Freiberg said. "Every little bit helps."
As it stands now, Freiberg said she and her husband are considering whether they will open once the state deems it is OK to do dine-in business once again, or wait until summer.
Based on the business they did last winter and the effect the ongoing pandemic may very well have on people's willingness to frequent dine-in restaurants, Freiberg said staying closed the rest of winter may make more sense than opening up again.
Once the pandemic is brought under control, however, Freiberg predicts their business will pick up quickly as people look to get out and do things after months of being pent up at home.
"Summer is going to be huge," Freiberg said. "On the other side of this, we'll be stronger. That's what I remind myself."
Area schools said they knew the extension could happen.
"We continue to work with our local health department in monitoring COVID and COVID impact at each building," said Jen Brown, superintendent of Cadillac Area Public Schools. "The extension impacts students in 9th-12th grades only. Our high school students will continue on their current remote learning schedules."
In Manton, Superintendent Len Morrow said Manton Consolidated Schools had been hoping to re-open, but were prepared for the state to extend school closures.
"We are now going to continue with what we have been doing," at the high school, Morrow said, noting that grades K-8 will re-open Wednesday after closing due to staff exposure.
The Whitmer administration identified three key metrics it will use to determine whether to slowly reopen after Dec. 20: the percentage of hospital beds with COVID-19 patients, the number of cases and the positivity rate. The priority will be reopening high schools, then entertainment businesses where people can consistently wear masks such as casinos, theaters and bowling alleys, with concessions closed.
Earlier Monday, Michigan hospital officials said the restrictions were effective and should be extended through the holiday season to alleviate stress on the health care system.
The chief medical officers of hospitals and health systems issued a joint statement saying the order is slowly stabilizing the spread of COVID-19.
"As a state, we must not let our guard down and reverse this progress," they said, reporting slight declines in virus-related emergency room visits, daily admissions and total hospitalizations.
The restrictions, many of which were in place earlier in the pandemic, took effect Nov. 18.
The seven-day average of daily new cases was 6,918 on Sunday, down from 7,604 two weeks before, according to the COVID Tracking Project. The rate of tests coming back positive, 12.4%, was up from 11.3%. The average daily death count was 122 — an increase from 71.3 on Nov. 22 — and the fourth-highest in the country.
More than 4,100 people were hospitalized with symptoms, including about 500 on ventilators.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
