Whitmer announces next steps for reopening schools

LANSING — Multiple local superintendents are eager to see the full plan after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Wednesday that she will be releasing the "Return to School Roadmap" on June 30.
Whitmer announced Wednesday Michigan schools may resume in-person learning in phase 4 of the MI Safe Start plan, with strict safety measures in place. The governor also announced the upcoming release of the executive order and a robust document called “Michigan’s Return to School Roadmap‘ that will provide details on what will be required and what will be recommended for schools.
The governor also highlighted the need for support and flexibility from the federal government to help ensure resources for students and educators.
“Our students and educators have made incredible sacrifices these past few months to protect themselves and their families from the spread of COVID-19,‘ Whitmer said. “Thanks to our aggressive action against this virus, those who have done their part to flatten the curve, and the heroes on the front lines, I am optimistic that we will return to in-person learning in the fall. Schools must make sure to enact strict safety measures to continue protecting educators, students, and their families. I will continue working closely with the Return to Learn Advisory Council and leaders in health care to ensure we get this right, but we also need more flexibility and support from the federal government. This crisis has had serious implications on our budget, and we need federal support if we’re going to get this right for our kids.‘
Marion Superintendent Chris Arrington said his takeaway is the announcement was "much ado about nothing." He added it provided zero perspectives that he didn't already know. He also said the state can keep promising to avoid financial cuts, but until or unless the Fed steps in, he doesn't see how that is possible.
"The bottom line is they need to pass a budget and the Fed needs to declare if and how much they will support individual states financially," Arrington said.
Pine River Superintendent Matt Lukshaitis said at this point he didn't have much to say about Whitmer's announcement either. Without a directive, budget, and set of rules for reopening, he said he would only be speculating and to do that would be irresponsible. He did say he is hoping for the best.
As for Cadillac Area Public Schools, Superintendent Jennifer Brown said the district, its leadership, and board is eagerly awaiting the guidance that will provide requirements and recommendations. While they don't have the details, Brown said the district is continuing to plan for flexibility providing parents options for both face-to-face and virtual learning in the fall.
"Our No. 1 priority is our students' health and safety and our second priority is to be nimble and accomodating different circumstances as guidance from the state, CDC and our health department continue to evolve," Brown said.
While the details are not known at this point, Brown said she believes it will help the district to make any adjustments to its plan. Like with most things, Brown said she believes the roadmap will be modified as needed and based on the changing information that becomes available.
Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Chief Deputy for Health and Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun said the most important thing the state can do when developing a return to school plan is to examine data and remain vigilant in its steps to fight the virus.
The Return to School plan will align closely with the MI Safe Start Plan. Whitmer will consider the six phases of the MI Safe Start Plan and the Michigan Economic Recover Council’s 8 regions of the state to determine when, where, and how face-to-face instruction can resume. Districts, students, staff, and families must be nimble and be prepared to move backward if there is evidence of community spread of the virus.
The roadmap will set the minimum health and safety requirements, although districts may choose to enact more aggressive ones in consultation with local public health officials. These minimum requirements will apply to all schools, including traditional public, charter, private, and parochial schools.
On May 15, Whitmer signed Executive Order No. 2020-88 creating the COVID-19 Return to School Advisory Council. The advisory council was created to identify the critical issues that must be addressed, provide valuable input to inform the process of returning to school, and to ensure a smooth and safe transition back to school.
The council also will act in an advisory capacity to Whitmer and the COVID-19 Task Force on Education and will develop and submit recommendations to the COVID-19 Task Force on Education regarding the safe, equitable, and efficient K-12 return to school in the fall.
On June 3, Whitmer announced a group of 25 leaders in health care and education to serve on the COVID-19 return to learn advisory council. The council is chaired by President and CEO of the Skillman Foundation Tonya Allen and includes community members, educators, parents, and students who will work closely with Whitmer.
“Our No. 1 goal on this advisory council is the health and safety of our students and educators,‘ Allen said. “We will remain vigilant and flexible and closely examine the data as we continue to make recommendations to the governor. This is a crisis unlike any we’ve seen before, and we are committed working closely together to ensure we get this right.‘
