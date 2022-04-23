CADILLAC — After the pleasantries, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer got to work Friday boasting Michigan’s many achievements during the past few years as she spoke at the annual Cadillac Area Chamber of Commerce Governor’s Breakfast.
Whitmer focused on the future but also talked about the challenges of the past two years, including a global pandemic, during her nearly 20-minute speech Friday morning at the Wexford County Civic Arena.
Whitmer acknowledged Chamber President Caitlyn Berard, Outstanding Citizen winner Dave Cox, Spirit of the Community Doreen Lanc and new Deputy for Rural Development and Cadillac native Sarah Lucas. She also talked briefly about her visit to RexAir and the designation of Cadillac as a Trail Town through Pure Michigan.
Whitmer toured Rexair, LLC in Cadillac to learn more about its business operations and show appreciation for the company’s continued commitment to and investment in Michigan. Rexair has manufactured the Rainbow Cleaning System solely in Cadillac since 1969 in their state-of-the-art manufacturing and technology center.
Whitmer also participated in the ribbon-cutting ceremony for Cadillac’s newest trailhead. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources recently designated the City of Cadillac as a Pure Michigan Trail Town, a title given to communities with sizeable trail systems, community support and tourism and recreation businesses.
Whitmer recently signed the Building Michigan Together Plan, which invests $450 million in Michigan’s state and local park systems, the largest investment in parks in Michigan history. Investments in public land and parks generate $4 in local economic development for every $1 invested, so this record investment will have a $1.8 billion economic impact on communities across Michigan.
“There’s a lot going on here in this community and this part of the state and it’s really energizing and exciting,” she said.
Whitmer, however, quickly went to work talking about where Michigan is as a state and what has been done to grow the economy. Whitmer said, according to Bloomberg, the state is experiencing the best economic recovery in Michigan history.
Among 37 states with a population greater than 2 million, Michigan is No. 1 based on equally weighted measures of employment, personal income, home prices, mortgage delinquency, state tax revenue and the stock market performance of its publicly-traded companies, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The information was released in February.
“We’ve added jobs for 11 months and unemployment is at an incredible low of 4.4%. Our rainy day fund is at an all-time high of $1.5 billion after the $500 million deposit we made last year and $400 refund checks per vehicle or hitting bank accounts and mailboxes across the state because of the work we did in a bipartisan way to change insurance to reform the insurance system in Michigan,” Whitmer said.
She also said the state is in the midst of a manufacturing boom and one sector, the auto industry, has added more than 21,000 jobs since she took office. Students are in school learning and the state is back to work and open for business.
She said the projected $3 billion deficit in May 2020 turned into a $7 billion surplus that is currently being used to make “historic investments” in the education of the state’s children and closing the skills gap.
She also talked about the infrastructure portion of the Building Michigan Together Plan, which she said includes some of the largest investments in Michigan roads.
“The plan will kick off dozens of new road and bridge projects, protect clean drinking water, build affordable housing, expand high-speed internet and improve all of our state and local parks while supporting 30,000 good-paying jobs in the process,” she said. “And in the months ahead, we have a lot of work to do.”
As for the future, Whitmer said lawmakers need to think about the people they are striving to uplift, like a man named Jake from Cadillac.
She said Jake is the sole provider for a family of four and he wrote to her office asking for help because he wants to pursue higher education, but can’t pursue that and saddle his family with debt.
“Thanks to our bipartisan Michigan Reconnect program, he’s not going to have to saddle his family with debt. We sent him information on the program and I can’t wait for him to get started on his next professional journey, tuition-free,” she said. “It’s that instance that I hope and think should inspire and drive all of us and the work that we do. Investing in people and families, helping employers find skilled workers.”
Whitmer continued by saying that if we ignore investments in things like education, infrastructure, water, and childcare, it’s harder to attract and retain families and businesses in Michigan long-term. She said there needs to be an investment in ourselves first and put Michigan first.
The goal needs to be to encourage all of our children to make Michigan their home and bring others to Michigan to make Michigan their home as well to grow the population. She continued by saying Michigan needs to be a state where the best minds, brightest entrepreneurs and innovative small businesses come together and build a future where every Michigander has a real path and opportunity to succeed.
“Where every family has a safe, affordable place to call home, clean water running out of their taps and stunning places to relax and to unwind,” she said. “That’s what we will continue to work toward.”
After the breakfast, Whitmer traveled south on US-131 to the General Mills — Yoplait plant in Reed City for a tour. Similar to her stop at RexAir, Whitmer expressed her appreciation for General Mills’ long-term commitment to the State of Michigan. In 2019, General Mills — Yoplait received $500,000 in Community Development Block Grant funding from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation, which was used to upgrade machinery at the Reed City plant.
“Throughout Michigan, we continue to see businesses invest in our thriving food and agriculture industry,” Department of Agriculture and Rural Development Director Gary McDowell said. “The Yoplait production facility in Reed City is at the forefront of agricultural innovation by taking steps towards improving the stability of dairy farms through techniques like regenerative farming practices. At Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, we will continue to encourage large and small companies within our agriculture industry to embrace innovation and growth.”
She finished her day with stops in Saginaw and Frankenmuth.
