CADILLAC — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was at the new Cadillac well field and headquarters Friday to celebrate the collaboration between the state and the city to provide residents with clean drinking water.
Whitmer joined members of the Cadillac City Council, city staff and project managers for the official ribbon cutting Friday morning before the 45th annual Governor’s Breakfast.
Cadillac City Manager Marcus Peccia said the project, perhaps most commonly known as the 44 Road well field, is the culmination of many years of hard work and partnership with the State of Michigan. It also established a new operations facility and well field, which directly results in the closure of the original city well field off of 8th Street, which was found to be contaminated several years ago.
Peccia also said Cadillac received a Drinking Water State Revolving Fund loan to finance the construction of a new well field, three wells, and related transmission water main. The project also enables Cadillac to reach full capacity and eliminate the remaining wells at the 8th Street Well Field, according to Peccia.
Cadillac Mayor Carla Filkins said the facility they were at Friday morning was the cumulation of more than a decade of partnering with the state that included the opening of a then-new well field off of Crosby Road in 2021.
“What this is going to allow us to do is provide exceptionally clean, fresh drinking water for generations to come. This is one of the proudest projects we have worked on in the time I have been with the city,” Filkins said.
During her remarks, Whitmer said although she gets to do a lot of ribbon cuttings around the state, this ribbon cutting in particular is really important and the result of a partnership and hard work.
“Today is about strong partnerships and incredible leadership at the local government level and partnership at the state level. (Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy) supported this project with a $10 million investment through the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund,” she said. “This is a fund that we’ve created and put resources in because we know how important it is that we protect this fresh water that makes Michigan so unique and special.”
In short, it also is a project that allows Cadillac residents to have access to clean drinking water, Whitmer said.
The 44 Road well field has been up and running since the end of last summer. The site includes a main headquarters building, a vehicle bay and washing station, a cold storage building, three pump stations and a water processing station.
Cadillac Director of Utilities Jeffrey Dietlin said they have capacity at the 48-acre property to build four more pump stations, if necessary. The city’s oldest well field in the industrial park has been shut down, and earlier this year, crews began the process of removing electrical hookups and decommissioning the site, to eventually sell the property.
Dietlin said the well field on Crosby Road is still active, and the city is drawing water from both sites at this time. The new facility has several features that are lacking in the former headquarters in the industrial park, including such necessary amenities as locker rooms and bathrooms for female employees.
Construction of the new well field has been a project several years in the making, costing about $10 million in total. The city issued bonds in 2021 and is using the state’s Drinking Water Revolving Fund to pay for the project, as well as user fees.
Although the city held a ribbon cutting event Friday, Peccia said there will be a public event sometime later this year for the Cadillac community.
