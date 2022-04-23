CADILLAC — After two years of cancellations or a virtual visit, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was in Cadillac Friday for the 44th annual Governor’s Breakfast.
During her speech, Whitmer talked about her budget, the economy, roads, tourism and the states’ kids and schools. After the breakfast concluded, Whitmer briefly met with the pool of reporters covering the event.
During her brief time with the press, she discussed the critical importance of small towns like Cadillac to the state. She also said there is a focus to ensure rural Michigan is getting its fair share.
With Whitmer recently unveiling her MI Healthy Climate Plan, she also talked about how that can be coupled with the state’s and Cadillac area’s dependence on manufacturing. The climate plan, announced on Thursday, is a roadmap for Michigan to achieve economy-wide carbon neutrality by 2050 with interim 2030 goals.
Whitmer said quite a few manufacturers are leading the way in this effort and are stakeholders. She said the only way goals will be reached is if businesses, local municipalities, the federal government and everyone is pulling in the same direction. With that in mind, Whitmer said manufacturing is getting cleaner, more efficient and smarter.
Next, Whitmer talked about the threats she experienced during the past few years and what it felt like being back in the area where the alleged plot against her was discussed. Whitmer said it felt great to be back in Northern Michigan. While there is a small percentage of people who were involved in these incidents, Whitmer said a vast majority of Michiganders are good, hard-working people.
She also said sometimes there are differing opinions but that is OK. What she thinks everyone can agree upon is the desire to be able to build a life here, and raise a family. Whitmer also said she is looking forward to spending more time in the region, especially since the last few years have not allowed it.
As for visiting the area, Whitmer next talked about tourism and the recent designation of Cadillac as a Trail Town. In partnership with Pure Michigan, the Department highlights some of the state’s best trails, water trails and trail towns through the Pure Michigan Trail and Trail Town Designation Program. This program is designed to acknowledge Michigan’s position as the nation’s Trails State.
“There are less than a dozen trail towns in Michigan at this point and with this type of designation, so it elevates Cadillac as a destination for outdoor recreation,” she said. “It highlights the incredible trail but also all of the state parks you have here and close by as well as the lakeshore. This is a special place and I think the additional designation will help promote Cadillac to the world.”
She also was asked about the role gas prices might have on tourism this summer and where the state stands on trying to cut the gas tax. Whitmer said that is part of the issue that is going to have to be confronted as gas prices fluctuate.
“We saw five solid weeks and then it dropped and that is why putting money in people’s pockets has got to be what the conversation is,” she said. “That’s why I promoted the retirement tax elimination as well as the tax credit increase. This is how we have meaningful help and get money into people’s pockets.”
For Whitmer, doing that is the best way to help people get ahead.
