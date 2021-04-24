CADILLAC – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is about three weeks away from immunity to COVID-19.
During Friday's Governor's Breakfast with the Cadillac Area Chamber of Commerce, she noted that she gets her second dose next week and looks forward to immunity two weeks after that.
"I'm craving that normalcy," she acknowledged.
The governor took the opportunity Friday to continue urging vaccination against COVID-19.
"It's the most effective way to keep you and your family safe," Gov. Whitmer said.
The governor spoke to the Cadillac area Friday as Wexford, Missaukee, Lake and Osceola continue to have positivity rates above the state average; Missaukee County is the sixth-worse off in Michigan by positivity rates, according to covideactnow.org. The state overall is considered "very high risk."
But the governor gave no hint that she plans to lock down the state again.
Vaccinations, masking and social distancing remain the most important measures Michiganders can take to quell the spread, the governor said.
"Our collective fate is going to be decided by 10 million people who make small decisions every single day," Gov. Whitmer said.
Suggestions from Washington, D.C. that the state shutdown, "ignores the reality on the ground," the governor said.
"This is ultimately going to be about us coming together, and doing what we need to do to get to that 70% number of our population vaccinated," Gov. Whitmer said.
The Cadillac News asked Gov. Whitmer during a press conference following the Governor's Breakfast whether the state can incentivize vaccination.
The governor said that there was more demand until recently than supply; now that that's changed, employers could play a role in persuading people to get vaccinated, she indicated.
"We always knew that we would come to this moment where our work would be so important in terms of answering questions, educating the public, doing the outreach, making it easier for people to access vaccines and that really is where we are putting a lot of our energy," the governor said.
The newspaper also asked the governor about uniformity across the state, with some district health departments offering different advice than their neighbors.
The governor said there were no easy or obvious solutions.
"When we were taking a statewide strategy, of course everyone wanted to have individualized strategies," she said. There are strengths and shortcomings in both approaches.
"Statewide mandates always come with a huge impact," Gov. Whitmer said, adding that local public health workers are the true heroes of the pandemic.
But the governor said she recognized the challenge brought up by the newspaper and said she'd talk to the state's medical chief medical executive, Dr. Joneigh Khaldun.
The governor praised vaccine rollout in Michigan, calling it a great success.
"Fifty percent of our population has had at least one shot; almost a third has gotten fully vaccinated," the governor said.
On Friday, the state's vaccine dashboard had Michigan still below 50%, but the dashboard had not been updated with Friday's numbers in time for the newspaper's deadline. The dashboard showed 46.7% for initiation ("at least one shot") and 33% fully vaccinated. Wexford County was at 45.8% and 34.7% respectively while Missaukee County was at 42.7% and 33.2%. Osceola County had 36.1% initiated and 26.%% complete while Lake County was at 36.8% and 30%.
Local counties saw new COVID-19 cases on Friday. Lake County added seven and reached 525, state data showed. Deaths held steady at 12. Missaukee County added five cases and reached 1,144 cases; another death was also recorded, with the county reaching 15. Osceola County added 10 cases for a pandemic total of 1,487; deaths held at 25. Wexford County added 11 deaths and reached 2,329 and held at 32 deaths.
Statewide, confirmed cases reached 814,622 and deaths reached 17,168.
