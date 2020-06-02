Whitmer lifts 'Stay Home' order

LANSING — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer lifted Michigan’s nearly 10-week coronavirus stay-at-home order Monday, letting restaurants reopen to dine-in customers next week and immediately easing limits on outdoor gatherings while keeping social-distancing rules intact.
The governor moved regions comprising 93% of the state’s population to phase 4 — “improving‘ — two weeks after she announced that northern Michigan could advance to that stage. Businesses where close contact is necessary, such as gyms, hair salons, theaters and amusement parks, will remain closed.
Cadillac barber Tina Godfrey said she thinks Whitmer has a grudge against Owosso barber Karl Manke after he held the national spotlight for opposing the Stay at Home order and opening up. Godfrey also opted to open her barbershop, Abbies First Cut Barber Shop, but recently closed her doors after the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs indicated she was being investigated.
"If a dentist can be in people’s mouth, I should be able to cut hair. I have a sanitary barbershop I took the COVID-19 class and I am certified," Godfrey said. "I had to take the sanitation tests. And I’m re-certified in that. Both of the certifications hang in my barbershop. I do the social distancing and everything they asked of me."
Retailers can reopen to customers without an appointment on Thursday and restaurants can offer dine-in service on June 8, with capacity limits. Children’s day camps and outdoor pools can open June 8. Groups of up to 100 can gather outside if they stay 6 feet apart, up from a threshold of 10 people. In-home services such as housecleaning can resume.
While indoor gym services and facilities will remain closed, outdoor classes and practices will be allowed, effective immediately, so long as participants can maintain six feet of distance and shared equipment is regularly sanitized.
The YMCA in Cadillac had already started contemplating offering outdoor classes, Executive Director Mike Kelso said.
"I think you're gonna see some organized outdoor fitness classes from us next week," Kelso said. "It's not going to be a large number of offerings, but there'll be a few."
Kelso said Monday's order gave him hope that the indoor facilities will be able to open later this month.
Whitmer said her goal is to shift the state to phase 5 — “containing‘ — before July 4.
“While Michiganders are no longer required to stay home, we must all continue to be smart and practice social distancing, and encourage those who meet the criteria to get tested for COVID-19,‘ she said in a statement before a scheduled news conference.
During the news conference, she said she hoped to announce this week when Northern Michigan will move into phase 5 of the "Safe Start" plan.
"Later this week, I plan to issue an executive order to move regions six and eight to phase 5," Whitmer said. "It will depend on the numbers, of course, and we'll be watching it closely."
Phase 5 means live instruction in both K-12 and higher education could resume, but it's probably too late. Cadillac Area Public Schools Superintendent Jennifer Brown said she doesn't believe it will have any impact on immediate plans for the rest of the current school year.
"I am cautiously optimistic about the reopening of our state. We all worked very hard and made great sacrifices to follow guidelines in order to slow the spread of COVID," Brown said. "I trust the re-opening has been based on the advice of health care experts and I am eager to redefine our new normal."
The move to phase 5 likely wouldn't impact summer school or the summer feeding program, but the district will be looking at all options, Brown.
Nearly 5,500 people have died from coronavirus complications in Michigan, fifth-most in the country.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.
