LANSING — Wednesday afternoon Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced the appointments of David Glancy to the Lake County Probate Court and Julie Gafkay to the 10th Circuit Court in Saginaw County.
Glancy is a civil and criminal trial attorney and has been a Magistrate and Friend of the Court Referee with the Lake County Trial Court since 2021. Previously, he was an associate attorney at The Running Wise Law Firm and Nicholson and Krusniak where he represented clients in general civil, criminal and family matters. He also owned and managed the Glancy Law Office for 10 years.
Glancy earned his bachelor’s degree from Hope College and juris doctorate from the Michigan State University College of Law. This appointment was made to fill a partial term following the resignation of Judge Mark Wickens. Glancy’s term will commence on May 8 and expire at noon on Jan. 1, 2025.
“I am humbled and honored to receive Gov. Whitmer’s appointment to the Lake County Trial Court bench. I am committed to upholding the law and ensuring each case is decided in fair and impartial manner,” Glancy said. “I look forward to continuing my work and service for the people of Lake County.”
Gafkay’s appointment was made to fill a partial term following the resignation of Judge Janet Boes. Gafkay’s term will commence on May 15 and expire at noon on Jan. 1, 2025.
Gafkay owns a law firm in Saginaw County specializing in litigation including civil rights, employment discrimination, sexual harassment, retaliation, Whistleblowers’ Protection Act and personal injury. She was also an adjunct professor at Saginaw Valley State University and an instructor in employment law at the National Business Institute.
Gafkay earned her bachelor’s degree from James Madison College at Michigan State University and juris doctorate from the Whittier Law School.
“Julie and David are experienced legal professionals with decades of experience who will faithfully uphold the rule of law,” Whitmer said. “I am proud to appoint them to the bench in Saginaw and Lake County, respectively, where I know they will ensure equal justice for all.”
Judicial appointments are not subject to the advice and consent of the Senate.
