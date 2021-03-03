LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Tuesday announced the further loosening of Michigan's coronavirus restrictions, easing capacity limits in restaurants and a host of other businesses while also allowing for larger indoor and outdoor gatherings.
The revised state health department order will take effect Friday and last through April 19.
The state also said families will immediately be able to visit nursing homes and other residential care facilities after being tested for COVID-19, unless the facility has had an infection within the previous 14 days. Visitations had been automatically prohibited in counties with high infection rates.
Restaurants and bars, now limited to 25% capacity inside, will have a 50% restriction. A 10 p.m curfew will shift to 11 p.m.
For area restaurants, Tuesday's announcement is a welcomed indication that things may finally be getting back to normal — or at least as normal as they can be, given the circumstances.
Before the dine-in pause in November, Stephen Reedy, owner of Reedy's Restaurant in Lake City, said they were bouncing back from the spring lockdown and actually were on track to do better sales than they had the year previously.
"That took a lot of steam out of us," Reedy said in regard to the dine-in ban and subsequent capacity limitation of 25%.
Reedy said each week is hit or miss for them since the fall, with some weeks seeing lots of customers and others not so much.
"Last week was the best week we've had since the November shutdown," Reedy said. "It lets you know people still want to get out and have a sense of normalcy."
Reedy said he's hoping momentum will pick up even more once groups can again dine inside for lunch and dinner.
"Fifty percent was working fine for us in the summer," Reedy said. "This (capacity limits being raised to 50%) is a big deal."
The Northern Michigan Chamber Alliance, which includes the Cadillac Area Chamber of Commerce, also was encouraged by the relaxation on restrictions.
“The easing of restrictions, including increasing capacity for restaurants and bars, is a start down the path of economic recovery for our regional business community,‘ said Stacie Bytwork, chairperson of the Alliance and president and CEO of the Manistee Area Chamber of Commerce.
The Alliance previously called for a sustained reopening process in order to promote the survival of regional businesses. The organization said all businesses should have the ability to reasonably operate with proper safety protocols in place, including wedding and banquet venues. The organization said it stands ready to support reopening discussions and will continue working with its member organizations and their member businesses on implementing the new order.
Also part of Tuesday's announcement, retail stores will have a 50% capacity limit, up from 25%. Gyms' capacity will be 30% instead of 25%. Venues such as movie theaters, bowling alleys, banquet halls, stadiums and arenas will also be able to have more people. A cap on indoor residential gatherings will be loosened slightly, to no more than 15 people from three households instead of 10 from two households.
"We're doing this incrementally, but these are all the places where we can safely do more," Whitmer said at a news conference. "The increased capacity limits outlined in this order will still give us the ability to protect public health as we carefully track variants and continue leading with science and data."
The Whitmer administration monitors COVID-19 case rates, testing positivity rates and hospital capacity when deciding whether to tighten or ease restrictions.
Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the state's chief medical executive, said the case rate — 91 per million residents — is plateauing after having declined for six weeks. The positivity rate, 3.7%, is up slightly from last week and similar to what is was five months ago. The percentage of beds for virus patients is 3.9% after peaking at 19.6% on Dec. 4.
Despite the governor's announcement, Republican lawmakers were critical. They have clashed with Whitmer over the scope of the limits compared to those in surrounding states, the pace of reopening and a lack of input. Neighboring states have no statewide
Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey of Clarklake called the announcement "woefully inadequate, ensures we remain completely out of step regionally and nationally, and will drive more Michiganders out of their jobs and out of our state." Sen. Rick Outman of Six Lakes accused the governor and other top officials of "tossing a few more crumbs" to residents.
The Michigan Restaurant & Lodging Association welcomed Whitmer's decision to expand restaurant, banquet and meeting space occupancy but said the six-week duration is way too long, noting the industry's fragile state, reduced hospitalizations and increased vaccinations.
AARP Michigan applauded the nursing home order, which tells facilities to make efforts to allow communal dining and group activities. The previous order said they should be limited.
"Social interaction with families and friends is critical to the overall health and well-being of long-term care residents. The stories of separation during this time have been heart-wrenching," said state director Paula Cunningham.
