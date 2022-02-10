LANSING — With the state awash in surplus revenue and federal pandemic aid, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Wednesday proposed a $74.1 billion budget that would significantly boost education spending, pay bonuses to frontline workers and cut taxes for retirees and low-income families.
The election-year plan, if approved by the Republican-controlled Legislature, includes a 5% increase in base aid for K-12 schools, universities and community colleges, and a 10% increase in revenue-sharing payments to municipalities.
Mesick Consolidated School Superintendent Joe Hollenbeck said he is excited about the possibilities that Whitmer’s proposed budget may provide his school district. He also said there are several aspects mentioned in the budget that target areas of specific needs within Mesick schools.
“Specifically, we can greatly benefit from increased funding in areas such as per-pupil funding, support for economically disadvantaged students, support for special education students, vocational and career tech, student mental health, and teacher recruitment and retention,” he said.
For Tim Hejnal, the proposed budget released Wednesday makes him hopeful. The Lake City Area Schools Superintendent also said it makes him and other educators believe that Whitmer and her team are listening to the challenges schools face daily.
In particular, Hejnal said the increase in funding, with the foundation increase as well as the categoricals, would allow Lake City to provide the intentional programs and resources that are desired to provide for its students, families and staff members.
“Our hope is that this investment into our students, staff members and schools is more than just a response to the challenges surrounding a pandemic — more than a generational investment — as we continue to work toward solutions to current and future challenges, this support will be necessary,” Hejnal said.
The proposed budget also addresses some major needs districts are facing including staff retention and recruitment, special needs costs, school resource officers and school safety, social-emotional learning and putting students first, according to Pine River Area Schools Superintendent Matt Lukshaitis.
If passed, Lukshaitis said Whitmer’s budget could be a cornerstone for going forward for schools as districts puzzle out mental health issues for adults and students and as districts learn more about navigating community needs while also retaining rigorous academic standards and expectations.
“It is a major step to acknowledge the important role school staff provide by rewarding frontline workers in our schools,” he said.
The Democratic governor proposed “hero pay” for essential workers along with retention bonuses for school employees and first responders. She also formally unveiled previously announced tax relief plans, including rolling back the taxation of retirement income over four years and an increase in the state’s earned income tax credit.
“The budget I put forward today delivers on those tax cuts and makes strong investments in the kitchen-table issues that make a real difference in people’s lives,” Whitmer said in a statement.
In addition to calling for sizable funding hikes, she proposed new initiatives. They include creating a $1 billion school infrastructure modernization fund — $170 million in grants would be dispersed in the next fiscal year — and spending $200 million to help universities and community colleges make infrastructure upgrades.
The governor also requested $500 million to replenish a new fund that was used to award incentives for General Motors to convert a factory to make electric pickup tracks and to build a new battery cell plant in Michigan.
In building the proposal, her administration cited a $7 billion balance that was carried forward into the current fiscal year. The money would be directed toward “one-time” expenditures this budget year, next fiscal year or in future years.
Whitmer, for example, asked for $1.5 billion to give a $2,000 bonus to all PreK-12 educators and non-instructional staff in 2022 and 2023. Teachers and certified staff such as counselors, social workers and nurses would get $3,000 in 2024 and $4,000 in 2025 amid educator shortages.
She sought $600 million to award competitive college scholarships to would-be teachers, stipends to student teachers and grants to districts with plans to recruit, train and retain teachers from their communities.
Lawmakers and the governor will iron out the budget in the coming months. Republicans have said they favor broader tax relief than Whitmer’s targeted cuts, such as a reduction in the individual and corporate income tax rates.
The House plan “will focus more on tax relief and sustainable year-to-year spending than what the governor put before us today,” House Appropriations Committee Chair Thomas Albert, a Lowell Republican, said in a statement. “We are likely to share some common themes, but specifics may vary quite a bit. ... While I am glad to see the governor propose tax relief, her proposal does not go far enough and is not broad-based enough for Michigan families struggling with skyrocketing inflation.”
