Whitmer's vetoes could cost Wexford County $221K

CADILLAC — Historic levels of line-item budget vetoes at the state level will have a big impact in Wexford County if nothing is changed.
If left as is, the line item vetoes could cost the county nearly $221,000.
That was the message Wexford County Administrator Janet Koch shared with the board of commissioners recently. She also jokingly said it has increased her consumption of caffeine and chocolate as she worked to figure out the impact on the county’s proposed 2020 budget.
Tuesday morning, the county had several options when it came to balancing the proposed 2020 budget but by Tuesday afternoon the county was looking at an additional $220,910 reduction in state funding from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s line-item vetoes, she said.
The line-item vetoes included roughly $47,000 in secondary road patrol, $60,000 in state inmate housing, $65,725 Department of Natural Resources payment in lieu of taxes, $35,000 in community corrections, and $25,000 in veterans services grant, according to Koch.
Koch said reductions to the Child Care Fund are unknown but the county is set to receive a 2.3% revenue sharing increase. The increase will equate to $12,000 in additional funds. She said the county was looking at a roughly $200,000 shortfall before Whitmer’s line-item vetoes.
“We can absorb (the additional $220,910) but we would rather not. I’m hoping for some shifts down in Lansing so the burden to the county is not so great,‘ she said.
There have been rumblings of possible discussions for supplemental budgets in Lansing but Koch said she doesn’t have a clue if that will happen. She also said while there is nearly $1 billion in line-item vetoes, about $60 million or 6% falls upon the state’s counties to absorb.
Koch said she is asking department heads and county officials to let the dust settle before doing much of anything. She also said as information is received the county’s proposed budget will be adjusted on the fly. The next time the budget is scheduled to be discussed is Nov. 4.
“I’m working with department heads to anticipate the worst and hope it doesn’t happen,‘ she said.
Some or much of the nixed funding could be restored if Whitmer and the Legislature reached an agreement. Republicans sent Whitmer the budget after alleging she had walked away from negotiations. She said they gave her ultimatums.
Whitmer signed the $59 billion plan this week, hours before the deadline, while also issuing the historic number of vetoes totaling $947 million. The vetoes, however, could have a disproportionate impact on rural communities, particularly in northern Michigan, and increase pressure on Republican lawmakers.
