LANSING — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Thursday proposed a $67 billion state budget that she said would aid Michigan's pandemic recovery by solidifying new programs to expand eligibility for free community college tuition, bolster child care assistance and boosting local bridge repairs.
The Democratic governor's third annual spending blueprint, unveiled to the Republican-led Legislature, also calls for $570 million to address learning loss and K-12 enrollment declines on top of a $162-per-student, or 2%, increase in base aid for most traditional districts in the fiscal year that starts in October. Better-funded districts would get $82 more per student, or roughly 1%.
More immediate coronavirus-related needs, such as vaccine distribution, would be funded with multibillion-dollar supplemental spending bills — primarily through the release of federal COVID-19 relief aid that Whitmer has been urging lawmakers to pass soon.
The governor said she focused on three priorities: economic re-engagement that "drives everything," a return to in-person instruction at schools and vaccine dissemination.
Pine River Area Schools Superintendent Matt Lukshaitis said as districts continue to discover the best methods for navigating the educational world during COVID-19, he was pleased to see Gov. Whitmer seeing the need for additional funding for the public schools.
"These additional dollars, if they are ultimately approved, would be much appreciated of course, and empower us to be innovative and creative with new and existing programming," he said. "This has been a steep learning curve for all of us, and at this point, I am convinced more than ever that the classroom teacher is still the single most important cog in the machine for students in the teaching-learning process."
Some Whitmer's budget includes $203 million to increase base per-pupil funding to $8,275 for districts at the minimum ($164 per-pupil increase) and $8,611 for districts at the maximum ($82 per-pupil increase), reducing the gap between the highest and lowest funded districts to $336 per pupil. It also includes an increase of 2% totaling $14.1 million for economically disadvantaged students, English language learners, special education students, and students in rural and isolated districts.
It also includes $200 million one-time for declining enrollment to stabilize budgets for districts experiencing losses in the fiscal year 2022. It also includes $32 million for the Great Start Readiness Program, raising the state payment for a full-day preschooler from $7,250 to $8,275, which is the same as the proposed K-12 base foundation allowance, for 38,000 4-year-olds statewide.
Whitmer's budget also includes $2.9 million to address the educator shortage and provide more supports for current teachers as well as incentives to recruit former and future educators.
Cadillac Area Public Schools Superintendent Jennifer Brown said Whitmer's executive budget prioritizes children and the additional need for programming and supports as it relates to educating all students.
"The pandemic has brought challenges and obstacles that will require schools to be innovative and responsive to meet the many diverse need of our students," she said. "Our students and their families have been incredibly supportive and amazing partners throughout this pandemic; however, we will need to provide additional programming and supports to accelerate learning to make up for the lost time and to address learning gaps."
Brown said the additional funding and investment in children and schools are greatly appreciated and will leave a lasting impact.
McBain Rural Agricultural School Interim Superintendent Howard Napp said the budget's emphasis on increasing funding for the Great Start Readiness Program, our English language learning students and additional resources for the state of the art technology are examples of positively focused dollars for increased productivity in school delivery.
Whitmer also wants to double spending on Futures for Frontliners, which covers community college tuition for essential workers who worked in the early months of the pandemic, to include those who lost their jobs when her administration reinstated business restrictions to curb surging infections in the late fall. She hopes to quadruple spending on Michigan Reconnect, which launched last week with bipartisan support and helps adults age 25 and older without a college degree to obtain an associate's degree or postsecondary certificate at a community college or private training school.
"The business community is telling us we need (a) skilled workforce. Our workforce is telling us we're ready to earn those skills ... to get into those good-paying jobs," Whitmer told The Associated Press on Wednesday. "We're trying to eliminate the barriers that are keeping people from doing that — and that is often the resources to do it."
Her plan would temporarily expand eligibility for child care subsidies, to 200% of the poverty level instead of 150%, and waive families' out-of-pocket copays — helping up to 150,000 kids. It also would extend a $2-an-hour pay raise for direct care workers in nursing homes and those providing Medicaid-funded in-home services.
She also emphasized bridge repairs, calling for $300 million to fix or replace about 120 local bridges a year after she announced $3.5 billion in borrowing to rebuild deteriorating state-owned highways and bridges over five years. The Legislature had rejected her proposed gas tax hike.
"We've got bridges that are closed," Whitmer said, citing one in Ottawa County that is unsafe, lengthening trips to a hospital. "When we have these critical infrastructure needs, we have to meet those needs."
The $67.1 billion recommendation would be a 4.4% increase from $62.7 billion in the current fiscal year. There would be a significant amount of one-time funding due to increased federal aid and surplus revenues. The plan includes no tax increases, but some fee hikes, and proposes eliminating the sales tax on tampons and other menstrual products.
"Because of the management we had at the beginning of the pandemic, we now have an opportunity to invest in our residents," budget director Dave Massaron told legislators. "I want to really stress that this is an opportunity that is really unparalleled in the recent history of the state."
Whitmer wants to finish legislative negotiations by the end of June, three months before the budget would start. The process was delayed in 2019 due to a stalemate with GOP lawmakers and in 2020 because of uncertainty over revenue.
"We're still in the midst of this economic and health crisis. The quicker that we do some things to give people more assurances, I think the better for a lot of reasons," she said.
The proposal also would distribute:
— $70 million to universities and community colleges that adopt COVID-19 testing, quarantining and contact-tracing policies. That would augment a 2% boost in operations funding.
— $38 million to nursing homes that have lost money during the virus outbreak.
— $70 million to two-dozen cities set to lose income tax revenue because non-residents are working at home during the pandemic.
— $6.7 million to expand coverage of sickle cell disease to include around 400 adults. The inherited blood disorder primarily affects Black people.
Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II said the initiative stems from a task force that is addressing coronavirus racial disparities.
"It's difficult for people who present to even get the types of pain medication they need to be acknowledged as a sickle cell patient, to get the kind of testing that can lead to the right kind of responsive treatments that are available to them," he said. A lot of adolescents lose care when they become adults, he said, due to a "doughnut hole" or coverage gap.
