CADILLAC — It has been a long year for business owners, workers and people in general but Monday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a bill that hopefully will help many start the New Year on firmer ground.
Whitmer signed a bipartisan relief bill, which the Michigan legislature passed after she urged them to provide support for Michigan families, frontline workers, and small businesses. The relief bill includes $55 million to help small businesses impacted by COVID-19. Grants of up to $20,000 will be made available to small businesses across the state that need support this winter. The relief bill also includes $3.5 million for grants of up to $40,000 each for live music and entertainment venues and includes $45 million in direct payments to workers who have been laid off or furloughed, as a result of the virus.
“I proposed this stimulus plan to the legislature in November because I know how much our families, frontline workers, and small businesses need relief. This bipartisan bill will provide families and businesses the support they need to stay afloat as we continue working to distribute the safe and effective vaccine and eliminate COVID-19 once and for all,‘ Whitmer said. “There is still more work to do to eliminate this virus and grow our economy. All Michiganders have a personal responsibility to do their part and mask up, practice safe social distancing, and avoid indoor gatherings where the virus can easily spread from person to person. We will beat this virus together.‘
Pete Finch, who owns Coyote Crossing Resort with his wife Julie, said he will be researching the available aid to see if he is eligible to receive any grants from the state. Coyote Crossing Resort is open year-round and includes a restaurant, cabin rental and live music. Finch said he is not sure if he would be eligible for the grants associated with live entertainment, but he will be researching to find out.
"We have been greatly affected by the pandemic, so I might be naive to not pursue that grant money, but for the music venue, I'm not sure if we are the right business," he said. "I would be interested in pursuing other grants."
He also said he can't even begin to explain how brutal the past year has been on the business, but more importantly, his staff. To say it has been a challenging time for everyone would be an understatement.
The governor also signed bipartisan Senate Bill 604 extending unemployment benefits for Michiganders who have lost work as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic from 20 to 26 weeks until the end of March 2021.
When she signed the relief bill, Whitmer said she line-item vetoed any items not subject to the negotiated agreement. That included a $220 million of taxpayer money to the employer-owned Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund — a pool of funds designed to help businesses fund benefits for laid-off workers.
Whitmer said general fund dollars must be used to fund essential services like vaccines and personal protective equipment, not to give tax breaks to big businesses. The Unemployment Insurance Agency also has provided more than $900 million in tax breaks to businesses impacted by COVID-19.
Whitmer also urged the legislature on Monday to return to work in January and pass a permanent extension of unemployment benefits and an increase in weekly benefits that provide unemployed Michiganders the support they need to put food on the table for themselves and their families.
Michigan 102nd District Rep. Michele Hoitenga, R-Manton, said Whitmer's veto is a bigger burden for Michigan job providers. She also said the veto eliminates a six-week extension of benefits set to take place in January. The extension included in Senate Bill 604, which the governor signed, was contingent on the $220 million she vetoed from Senate Bill 748, according to a press release issued by Hoitenga.
“I could not be more disappointed with the governor,‘ Hoitenga said. “This will create an even bigger burden on business owners who the governor has forced to shut down, ultimately further harming their employees – Michigan families will suffer as a result of this decision.‘
Hoitenga called Whitmer’s elimination of this support the latest example of how she has put politics ahead of people throughout this pandemic.
“It’s a problem I will seek to fix as soon as the next Legislature convenes in January,‘ Hoitenga said.
On Sunday, President Donald Trump signed a COVID relief bill that provides support for Michigan’s unemployed workers. This bill extends benefits to self-employed and gig workers and provides all unemployment recipients with an additional $300 per week.
This extension will bring relief to nearly 700,000 Michigan workers who are currently receiving benefits under the federal UI programs. The continuation of these benefits coupled with the additional $300 per week for all claimants will provide our workers with emergency financial assistance to buy essential items like groceries and prescription drugs.
