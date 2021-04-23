CADILLAC — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer spoke Friday morning to Cadillac-area students and businesses during the annual Governor's Breakfast hosted by the Cadillac Area Chamber of Commerce.
Held virtually via Zoom as the state endures another COVID-19 surge, Gov. Whitmer's message centered on unity, on coming together and overcoming differences.
Though physically gathering at tables is ill-advised for the unmasked and un-vaccinated, bringing and keeping people at the metaphorical table was a theme the governor returned to throughout her remarks during the breakfast and a press conference afterward.
"This is ultimately going to be about us coming together," Gov. Whitmer said during a question about tools the state might use – or not use — to quell the current COVID-19 surge.
But it was also part of her message about allocating federal COVID-19 dollars. The legislature and the governor haven't agreed on spending yet.
"I remain ready to work with our legislative leaders and anyone who wants to make sure that we invest these dollars in Michigan, and I'll continue to make good faith efforts to reach across the aisle, and spend these dollars to keep our kids safe in school and get people back to work," the governor said.
Whitmer spoke about civility in public discourse.
"Civility is crucial to a healthy, functioning Republic, and I am I know that so many of you agree. I also know that calls for civility need to be backed up by action. Otherwise they're just empty words," Gov. Whitmer said.
