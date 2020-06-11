Whitmer to Cadillac News: we can't let our guard down

CADILLAC — Northern Michigan is leading the way to re-opening the state after COVID-19 shut down businesses, socializing and societal norms three months ago.
On Wednesday afternoon, the Cadillac News spoke to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer for 10 minutes about next steps for the region, testing and Black Lives Matter protests, which have emerged nationally following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
The interview has been edited and condensed for space and clarity.
Cadillac News: In recent weeks whenever I talk to the local doctors they say, "well, we can't actually test everybody yet—we just don't have that much capacity." So I was wondering if you could address the mismatch between how much testing capacity we have locally and your urge to everybody to get tested if possible.
Gov. Whitmer: This is an issue that every state in the nation is confronting. I had a conversation with the Midwest governors—the group that I pulled together—and I can tell you every single one of us shared our frustrations around testing.
Now we've got the capacity to do about 18,000 tests a day, maybe even higher than that if we counted all of the private labs. Maybe 25,000 tests a day. And yet we continue to do about 14,000.
I'd really like to see that number continue to climb, however, it is absolutely reliant on certain supplies like reagents, and, you know, other chemicals that are necessary to stabilize the sample.
This is something that is a problem in the supply chain across the country. And so as we try to reengage with additional sectors of our economy and we want to increase testing, whether it's in nursing homes, whether it's in workplaces, or it's thinking about summer camps. It's really important that we have robust testing. This has been a challenge simply because the suppliers have not been able to meet demand.
We're working on it though, you know we're continuing to press.
I think one of the frustrations that I've had just in the last week or so is, you know, swabs, which is a pretty simple, implement, right it's not a complicated thing to make.
There's a production of swabs in Maine. The vast majority of swabs though are made in Italy, which was shut down, of course for a long period of time.
The whole world needs these swabs and so I know that the President toured a swab factory the other day but didn't wear a mask and so they had to throw out a whole day's worth of supplies they made (Editorial note: CNN reported that the company had already planned to move the day's production to the weekend and that the swabs that were thrown out were the ones produced during the demonstration; the company says there was no production loss).
And I think that's just one example of some of the things that we states desperately need and that the federal government really needs to, I think, harness the power of the federal government's so that we've got what we need to do all these tests.
Cadillac News: How do you think Northern Michigan is doing?
Gov. Whitmer: Northern Michigan has always been a kind of a standout in terms of keeping COVID-19 from exponentially spreading.
Of course, we didn't know that early on, that that would be the case.
Someone traveled to Traverse City from out of state around Memorial Day, and infected a number of people in Traverse City. This is how COVID-19 spreads and that's precisely why initially we had to take a statewide approach. Recognizing regionally the strengths of the fact that COVID-19 just hasn't spread like it did in other parts of the state, we were able to move Northern Michigan forward.
We're watching the numbers, and they continue to stay flat and that's a great testament to how seriously the people of Michigan have been taking this, wearing our masks, keeping our numbers down, washing our hands, staying six feet away from one another.
This is just how life is going to be for a while until there's a vaccine, and so we can't let our guard down.
We've seen Northern Michigan do it well. That was my hope and you've risen to the occasion and I believe the rest of the state is going to be able to continue moving forward as well. But we just can't let our guard down.
Cadillac News: Recently I allowed my parents to visit so that they could see their grandbaby and it just felt so weird to be trying to stay six feet away.
Gov. Whitmer: It's an adjustment, there's no question. I went to a march in Detroit last week. I wore my mask.
But not to hug people or high five or shake hands upon greeting someone is, you know, it's not my nature!
And yet I refrain from it because I know it's important. Everyone's watching everything that I do, but I also know it's important to keep myself safe, to keep all of them safe, to keep my daughter with asthma safe. There are really important reasons for keeping our guard up. We can be together and be safe and that's what we're all going to have to try to do.
Cadillac News: Do you anticipate offering any additional guidance for the organizers of some of these summer festivals that haven't been canceled yet, specifically outdoor venues?
Gov. Whitmer: We anticipate that as we continue to watch our numbers that we will be able to authorize bigger gatherings to happen, especially outside.
But it's still going to be important that we are aggressively pursuing these CDC best practices.
I would anticipate that in the coming weeks there will be additional steps forward and that would include these larger congregations of people. But the organizers really need to be nimble.
They need to be brushing up on best practices, and they need to be ready to enforce them if they get the opportunity to move forward with a lot of these events.
Cadillac News: What does enforcement look like?
Gov. Whitmer: If it is a venue that people are entering into although it's outdoors, keeping the attendance to what is a safe number, to sanitizing places that the venue guests would all be using, like the bathrooms. Ensuring that they don't get above capacity limits for safe protocols and that people are wearing masks, that's what it could look like.
Cadillac News: Not necessarily somebody with a whistle going around being like, "you guys are standing too close!"
Gov. Whitmer (laughing): No, but that's tempting.
Cadillac News: You gonna come to Cadillac for the Governor's Breakfast this fall?
Gov. Whitmer: I would love to! I think that all of the things that I appreciated about what is a part of, my opportunities and duties as governor, I've missed some of these things that usually happen earlier in the year. So hopefully we will be able to do that.
Cadillac News: I talked to the Chamber just before I called you and they said one of the things that they're hearing is that businesses are concerned about liability. If they bring everybody back to work and an employee gets sick, are they going to get sued. What are your thoughts on that?
Gov. Whitmer: I think that businesses should be focused, rightly so, on keeping people safe, and that means their employees.
That's also, I think, why policies that encourage employees to stay home when they're sick are important. Paid sick leave, I think, is a tool that is really important in the midst of a global pandemic. I know that that's not available for every employee, but I think that it's a policy that businesses should consider because they don't want people coming in who could infect other people in the workplace and they also don't want to be kind of ground zero for an outbreak. It's really on all of us to keep doing our part to keep that from happening.
Cadillac News: In a similar vein, you mentioned your daughter with asthma. You've talked a lot about how people should stay home if they're sick. But I know some people that have immunocompromised relatives or themselves are immunocompromised and could really really suffer if they contracted COVID-19, they feel like they should be staying home regardless of whether everybody else is coming back to work. What do you have to say to those folks, and their employers?
Gov. Whitmer: People who are immunocompromised or have some sort of a medical vulnerability, really should protect themselves and not go out unless they absolutely need to. And for people that they live with, that policy should extend to them.
I've a close family member who has got COPD and I don't want to be the one that brings COVID-19 into his life. And so we've been really rigorous about making sure that when we do see one another, we're outside and we're staying away from one another because it — the virus could be deadly for him and like my child.
It's really important that we recognize people can be asymptomatic and still carrying COVID-19. That has not changed.
While our numbers have gone down, that is still a very real possibility and so just encourage people that are vulnerable to do everything they can to protect themselves and their loved ones.
Cadillac News: How can they maintain their livelihoods at the same time?
Gov. Whitmer: I know.
If you're able to work from home, if you're one of the people that can work online from home, and you have an underlying condition or someone in your household does, you should absolutely do that, and you should be very clear with your employer that that is the case.
If you can't work from home but you're not the person with the underlying condition, there's not a perfect way to do this but to be absolutely rigorous in terms of how you're protecting yourself in the workplace. If it's a job that interfaces with the public directly, that's an additional concern because it makes it inherently higher risk.
This is territory that we're all trying to navigate but we want to protect our loved ones, especially those who are were most vulnerable.
Cadillac News: What would you like to say to residents of Northern Michigan about Black Lives Matter and calls to reform or even defund the police?
Gov. Whitmer: I don't support an effort to defund the police.
Reform, absolutely, I support.
I think that any person who has watched the almost nine-minute video of what happened to George Floyd is probably incredibly moved and saddened by what they see.
This is a moment in our country, where the too many stories like George Floyd's are culminating in what could be real change, and change for the better.
I was in Detroit, marching, wearing my mask, trying to say six feet away from other people but not high fiving or hugging like we usually do. And we're using a lot of hand sanitizer.
I was there because I think it is incredibly important that we recognize one another's humanity.
I marched with the Lieutenant Governor, our first African-American lieutenant governor in the state's history, march with the colonel of the State Police, who supports reforms to keep people safe.
I think that it's on all of us to make sure that becomes a reality for everyone in our country.
Cadillac News: Michigan had its first West Nile virus case today. What are the epidemiologists telling you about the potential downsides of extending stay home? Are we going to possibly be having more skin cancer from sunburns or more West Nile virus cases because people are outdoors?
Gov. Whitmer: That's a good question.
I don't know that I've got a good answer for you at this point in time. I just recognize that, you know, we've gotten through a tremendous challenge with COVID-19 and we're not done with it.
We're just gonna have to learn to live with it until there is a vaccine and we all have the opportunity to get that vaccine.
But all of the other challenges that we're confronting are still very real. So, we all have to be smart.
Michiganders are inherently smart. We're tough. We have to continue taking this seriously and keeping our wits about us, whether it's West Nile or the sun (that we haven't seen in a while). It's important that we continue to be smart and protect ourselves and our families.
