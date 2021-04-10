Whitmer urges halt of high school classes, youth sports

CADILLAC — Faced with the country's highest rate of new coronavirus infections, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Friday strongly urged a two-week suspension of in-person high school classes, all youth sports and indoor restaurant dining.
She stopped short of ordering restrictions, instead asking for voluntary compliance to slow the spread of COVID-19.
High schools should shift to virtual learning, both school and non-school youth sports should be paused, people should choose outdoor dining or takeout instead of indoor seating, and they should avoid gathering with friends indoors, she said.
"We have to do this together. Lives depend on it, " Whitmer said during a news conference, again urging residents to be vaccinated. "We're going to have some tough weeks ahead. So I'm asking everyone — please, take this seriously."
Dr. Jennifer Morse is the medical director for both District Health Department No. 10, covering Lake, Missaukee and Wexford counties, and Central Michigan District Health Department, covering Osceola County. Before the current school year started, Morse said the health departments have been speaking with local districts weekly as a group or individually, whenever needed, to provide them with the information they needed regarding public health.
This included healthcare's capacity to handle COVID-19 levels, the incidence of COVID-19 in the area and other key information, according to Morse. Armed with knowledge, Morse said the health departments then deferred to the districts to determine whether to continue with in-person learning vs. remote learning opportunities.
"We are available to consult with them regarding issues occurring at their schools or in their community. The governor’s announcement didn’t change this. We are still leaving the decision to go to remote high school education and pausing sports to the individual school systems based on their local conditions," she said.
Morse also said the health departments encouraged the districts that the importance of education be placed before sports if action is needed to control in-school COVID-19 activity. Likewise, if in-person high school education is paused, athletics also should be paused, according to Morse.
Friday afternoon, Wexford-Missaukee Intermediate School District Superintendent Dave Cox said all the member districts informed him they would remain open except Marion Public Schools and Mesick Consolidated Schools.
Both Marion and Mesick districts recently switched to remote learning for all students until April 20 and April 21, respectively. Marion based its decision on staff and student attendance data and illness rates, while Mesick was forced to close due to a staffing shortage related to staff quarantines. Both Marion and Mesick decided to go to remote learning before Whitmer's Friday request.
Lake City Area Schools Superintendent Kim Blaszak said her district decided to remain open based on multiple factors.
She said staff has had the opportunity to become vaccinated and the district is providing antigen testing. She also said student-athletes in both middle school and high school are tested weekly. Blaszak said the district continues to follow and use other procedures that have been in place since the start of the school year.
"It could change and can daily, but we will remain open and continue to follow all procedures we have in the past," Blaszak said.
Superintendent Len Morrow said Manton Consolidated Schools had higher COVID-19-related numbers before spring break than they currently have. He said the decision should be a local one and input from Morse does impact any decision made.
"We continue to monitor numbers and if it warrants a shutdown, we will do it," he said. "It is the same with athletics, but right now, numbers don't warrant it."
Reed City Area Public Schools Superintendent Michael Sweet said his district worked through the "Decision Making Tool for Schools" provided by the Central Michigan Health Department to reach a decision. The consideration points and current local conditions guided the district's decision to continue with in-person instruction, according to Sweet.
"The district believes in-person instruction is the best mode of instruction for the majority of our students and we are committed to continuing to provide that service while working in conjunction with our local health department and county emergency management to operate safely," he said.
Restaurant owners will have to decide whether to open or close their indoor dining rooms.
For Little Mexico in Haring Township, the restaurant has only just re-opened after an employee caught COVID-19 in March of 2021 (the restaurant also had to close earlier in the pandemic due to exposure to COVID-19).
"That really impacted us financially," owner Christina Guerrero said of last month's closure. Little Mexico will probably remain open, though Guerrero said she hadn't seen the details of the governor's request. "And every one of our staff members has already had COVID, really, for us, you know, we're no longer at risk. I hope that at this point everyone that has been able to be vaccinated — because it is open for everyone now — has taken that precaution for themselves and for others."
Guerrero said her business does a lot of take-out and has very little seating, so she doesn't see the business as having much potential for super-spreading.
Guerrero speculated that the outbreak that hit her staff in March was due to the B.1.1.7 variant.
"The first closure, it was just one employee — it didn't spread," Guerrero said. "But this time in March, it spread really quick. We literally all got it," she said, stressing "all."
Michael Blackmer said his restaurants in Cadillac — The Pines, The Dockside Inn, and Hermann's — will also remain open.
"I feel good about it, you know. I'm not going to close," said Blackmer, who noted that he had COVID as well. "We keep everybody, as far apart as we can," and follow other rules like masking and sign-in sheets.
"If, for some reason, we did have an employee, come up with COVID or something then yes, we will shut down, but as of right now, we've been pretty safe," Blackmer said.
The Democratic governor also renewed her call for the federal government to send additional vaccines. The administration of President Joe Biden will provide extra resources but not doses.
About 39% of the state's residents ages 16 and older have gotten at least one vaccine shot, including 69% of those 65 and up. Chief medical officers of Michigan hospitals said vaccines are proving to be more than 99% effective in preventing illness, hospitalization and death, but they warned that variants are more contagious and deadly, and bringing more young people to the hospital.
The state health department issued guidance strongly encouraging high schools that remain open for face-to-face instruction to enroll in the state's rapid coronavirus testing program, which was recently mandated for teen athletes.
As of Thursday, Michigan had the worst rate of new COVID-19 cases in the U.S. over the previous two weeks. Related hospitalizations had more than quadrupled in a month and were 88% of the statewide peak from a year ago, leading some hospitals to postpone non-emergency surgeries. The seven-day average of new daily deaths has been rising for two weeks.
"Because we are seeing so many cases a day, our public health system is overwhelmed," said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the state's chief medical executive. "We are not able to get information on many cases, nor are we able to identify their close contacts."
The governor has resisted reinstating past restrictions such as a stay-at-home order or bans on indoor dining, in-person instruction and youth contact sports that were criticized by Republican lawmakers and others. A mask requirement remains, as do capacity limits and caps on gathering sizes.
"It is less of a policy problem that we have and more of a compliance and variant issue that we are confronting as a state," she said.
But she did not rule out future restrictions, saying nothing is off the table.
"At this point, we think it's important that people understand how very serious this moment is," she said.
Whitmer's recommendation to temporarily close high schools received mixed reaction in education circles.
The Michigan Education Association, the state's biggest teachers union, encouraged similar action for lower grades, community colleges and universities. But the Great Lakes Education Project, a group with ties to the DeVos family, said kids deserve "safely open classrooms." Superintendents also appeared frustrated.
"Educators have been focused on doing what is best for our students' learning and social growth. We've relied on health experts to guide us on the safest way to do that and any shift from that or expectation that educators alone can make those decisions in not the right approach," said Robert McCann, executive director of the K-12 Alliance of Michigan, a coalition of superintendents.
An industry group for restaurants, which are open at 50% capacity, called the governor's recommendation "misguided."
COVID-19 has been linked to nearly 17,500 deaths in Michigan. More than 577,000 people had recovered as of last week.
