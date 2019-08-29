Whitmer won't accept 'status quo' in road, budget talks

LANSING — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says she won’t sign a “status-quo‘ budget, stepping up her criticism of Republican legislative leaders for “not offering a viable alternative to her proposed 45-cents-a-gallon fuel tax hike to fix the roads.
The Democratic governor held a news conference Wednesday, about a month before the state budget deadline. She says GOP lawmakers are “screwing around‘ and have not offered a legitimate plan nearly six months after she made her proposal. She criticized their call to shift money for schools to the transportation budget.
She also officially ruled out taking longer to address unfunded liabilities in the Public School Employees’ Retirement System to free up revenue for roads.
Whitmer says she refuses to “kick the can down the road.‘
Republicans say drivers oppose a 45-cent gas tax increase.
Regardless of the politics associated with the issue, the lack of a budget is impacting local school districts as many prepare to start the new year on Tuesday.
Pine River Area Schools Superintendent Matt Lukshaitis said while he, the board of education and staff are disappointed there is no approved budget, with students coming on Tuesday to start the new year, the focus is on teaching and learning, not politics.
“We have faith that our governor and the legislature can marshal their talents and find a solution for our community’s kids and the School Aid Fund. In essence, we have passed a school budget here that is based on receiving $180 more per pupil per the consensus, as we see it, of the three budgets (house, senate, and governor) as proffered in the spring and early summer,‘ he said.
Should the increase not be realized, Lukshaitis said the district’s budget will be off, but state law requires the public schools to approve a budget by June 30 and in compliance with the law the Pine River board approved its budget on June 17.
Marion Superintendent Chris Arrington, whose district started classes on Aug. 26, said he sees headlines daily that make assertions that superintendents, boards of education and business managers are in a “new place‘ in terms of not knowing when it comes to the state budget. Arrington, however, also said he doesn’t believe that is entirely true as before 2012 it was a regular occurrence if not the norm to not have a budget in place when districts were formulating their budgets and/or starting the school year.
“At Marion, we did our best to budget with the idea that our state aid allowance would stay flat. Any additional increase to per-pupil-funding would essentially be very welcome news,‘ Arrington said. “We are taking some comfort in knowing that of all the rumors swirling out of Lansing, the one constant remains that we are not expecting a reduction of any sort.‘
Arrington said the consistent rumors include districts getting somewhere between a $180-$270 increase to per-pupil funding. Much like Lukshaitis, he said his district is hoping for the best and urging legislators to work together for the sake of the state’s students and get a budget in place.
For Cadillac Area Public Schools Superintendent Jennifer Brown, the focus will be on welcoming students back to school as well as the commitment to offering excellent opportunities for academics, arts and education in spite of the lack of a state budget.
“We continue to monitor funding proposals as we begin the 2019-20 school year and remain hopeful that our elected officials will work to reach a budget that is in the best interest of Michiganders everywhere including Northern Michigan,‘ she said.
