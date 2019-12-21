CADILLAC — Since October, pertussis or whooping cough has been on the rise in Wexford County and is expected to continue.
As of Friday, Dec. 20, there have been seven confirmed and at least two suspected cases of whooping cough in Wexford County, District Health Department Medical Director Jennifer Morse wrote in an email. Morse also wrote that there have been no reported cases in Lake, Missaukee or Osceola counties and that the only other cases for DHD were in Benzie and Grand Traverse counties.
But this will not be the end of whooping cough, according to a press release sent out my DHD No. 10 on Friday, Dec. 20.
"This number is likely to rise pending lab results and increased reports from the community," according to the press release.
With most of those affected being school-aged children, Morse wrote, there could be a slow down in the spread of the disease. But, with the holidays next week and more people coming together, Morse wrote the opposite could happen.
"We would expect more cases over the next several weeks but how many is hard to predict: It is hard to predict with the holidays: most of these cases have been linked to school children and hopefully the time out of school will slow things down, however as families get together, that may encourage spread to new groups of people," she wrote.
Pertussis is a highly contagious respiratory disease caused by the bacteria Bordetella pertussis and known for uncontrollable and violent coughing that is followed by a high-pitched "whoop".
Symptoms usually develop within seven to ten days of exposure but can take up to 21 days to show. Initial symptoms are much like the common cold – runny nose, low-grade fever, and mild cough. After one to two weeks, the disease progresses to include rapid coughing fits that can be followed by vomiting and exhaustion. This can last for two months or longer.
This long incubation and the contagious period is part of why it is so hard to predict just how long the contagion could continue to spread and could lead to a long-lasting outbreak, Morse wrote.
While the DHD wrote people of all ages can get whooping cough it is most dangerous and potentially deadly for those under a year old.
According to the press release there were five deaths reported from whooping cough last year across the United States thanks to vaccinations.
Morse said that the current pertussis vaccine is about 70% to 90% effective but not perfect meaning fully vaccinated individuals can still get infected with pertussis. Fortunately, those that are vaccinated are less likely to have a serious infection.
To help reduce the spread of whooping cough, DHD No. 10 has been reaching out to health care providers in Wexford County to recommend they perform appropriate testing to get a rapid diagnosis and treat individuals even without lab confirmation when suspicion of whooping cough is high
The organization is also advising anyone with suspected or confirmed whooping cough to stay home until five days of antibiotic treatment has been completed.
The DHD is recommending treatment for those infected and exposed to prevent the spread of the disease.
Outside of medical treatment, the DHD is recommending the practice of good hygiene such as coughing or sneezing into your arm or covering your mouth and nose with a tissue, washing your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds and, if soap is not available, using an alcohol-based hand rub.
