Q: Why are gas prices so much higher in the Cadillac area than downstate?
A: Rover reached out to Patrick De Haan, Head of Petroleum Analysis for GasBuddy, to see if he could help. He told Rover, the simple answer is competition. In a smaller area, like Cadillac, it means there are lower odds that a station will spark a price war. De Haan said it all depends on if there is a station in the area that’s going to start undercutting the competition to get a leg up.
He also said there are no regulations regarding how quickly stations must lower prices and that’s OK. Not as many stations, however, employ that strategy, he said.
Q: We have noticed that there are a couple of large piles of dirt and some light poles on Plett Road just north of Merrill’s Service Center. What is going in there?
A: Rover has noticed this as well. Rover reached out to Haring Township Zoning Administrator Mike Green to see if he could shed some light on this question. Rover called and emailed Green but did not hear back in time for this week’s Ask Rover.
Rover then decided to call Merrill’s Service Center and talk with owner Chad Boolman. He told Rover he also has been trying to find out what was going on out of mere curiosity but has not been able to find out.
Rover is hopeful that he will receive some information from Green and he will update this answer once he gets something to report.
