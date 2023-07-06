CADILLAC — A Cadillac youth has a long, painful road ahead — both physically and psychologically — after he was burned by an errant firework over the weekend.
Brayden Reinertson suffered severe burns to his legs and groin area and will require numerous skin grafts and extensive physical rehabilitation.
While that’s bad enough, his father, Matt, said what the family is most worried about at this point is the trauma that Brayden experienced and how it will affect his long-term mental health.
“He kept saying, ‘why did this happen to me,’” Matt said. “The hardest part for a parent is seeing your child in pain and not being able to fix it. If I could take his pain away and give it to myself, I would do it in a heartbeat.”
On Saturday Matt said they were camping on private property downstate when they decided to light off a “cake mortar,” which is essentially a bundle of consumer-grade fireworks that are designed to shoot up into the air and explode.
The family members stood about 100 yards away and the first mortar shot up as designed. The next three, however, shot out of the side of the cake; two of them exploded harmlessly nearby, but the third hit Brayden and knocked him off his feet.
The mortar exploded after it struck Brayden, immediately catching his nylon pants on fire.
Matt said they rushed to Brayden’s aid and tried to remove the pants, parts of which had melted to his skin and had to be removed later by EMS personnel.
Since they were unfamiliar with the area, Matt said they decided to drive to the nearest fire department for help. From there, an ambulance took Brayden to Midland for medical treatment, and from there to Flint, where he currently is hospitalized at Hurley Medical Center.
Brayden is stable now but remains in considerable pain.
“He’s miserable,” said Matt, who added that changing Brayden’s bandages is such a painful process that doctors have to put him to sleep with anesthesia every time they do it.
In addition to extreme physical pain, Matt said Brayden is showing signs of post traumatic stress, including jumping up and getting scared when he hears loud noises outside his hospital room.
“He has definitely been traumatized by this,” Matt said. “We’re planning to get him into some counseling after we get through all this.”
First things first, however, is the physical healing, which the family is trying to assist through words of love and encouragement.
“We tell him how proud we are of him and how brave he is,” said Matt, who added that his wife and the boy’s mother, Heather, has been at his bedside every moment to provide support.
In addition to surgeries and skin grafts, Brayden will require multiple trips downstate this summer for physical therapy.
A family friend has set up a Gofundme page to raise money to cover medical treatments and travel expenses.
The Gofundme page can be found at https://www.gofundme.com/f/7-year-old-needs-your-help?utm_medium=referral&utm_source=unknown&utm_campaign=comms_nxxf+7-year-old-needs-your-help
Matt said they’ll remain in Flint for the next several days, as skin graft surgeries are planned for Friday. If all goes well, he said they may be able to bring Brayden back to Cadillac by next Wednesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.