Why is it so hard to get rid of bed bugs?

CADILLAC — Bed bugs are a sneaky breed of pest that can easily show up in anyone’s home, but obstacles like cost and awareness can make them hard to get rid of.
Because bed bugs rely on blood feeding to live, the parasite will make its home in the beds of people and animals. They’re no bigger than an apple seed, so when bed bugs hide, they’re not looking to be found.
Epidemiologist for the Michigan Department of Health Human Services’ Emerging and Zoonotic Diseases sector, Rebecca Reik, said unless people are looking, they likely won’t know the bed bugs are there. A lack of awareness about what bed bugs are and how to identify an infestation is part of why bed bugs can be difficult to eradicate.
One of the telltale signs of a bed bug infection are small, red bite marks on the skin. Reik said it’s common for people to mistake their bites for those of another critter, but it’s important to do a deep check on the home at the slightest indication of an infection.
“You’re typically going to want a flashlight, and you’re going to want to inspect beds, sleeping area, and look in especially any cracks, crevices, screw holes, and things like that,” she said. “Also, looking closely at the box springs if there is one, because it has a lot of nice, empty, quiet, dark space inside it that’s very hospitable for a bed bug.”
While bed bugs do gravitate toward beds, Reik said it is possible for them to hide in couch and chair cushions, so it’s important to check any surface that could be used for sleeping. Bed bug bites do not carry any infectious diseases, so there is no immediate cause for concern, but they can become a health hazard in others ways.
“So while the bites themselves are very itchy, they can become infected if people scratch a bunch,” Reik said. “And they can also cause lots of other health problems, like difficulty sleeping, heightened anxiety, but they aren’t believed to transmit other diseases.”
Although there is nothing deadly about bed bugs, Reik has seen an infestation wreak havoc on peoples’ lives. To know that little bugs could be biting you through the night can cause a lot of anxiety, and she said it often keeps people from sleeping well.
Removing bed bugs professionally can be expensive, and in their desperation, people will sometimes try to rid them with home remedies, many of which include dangerous chemicals. In a few cases, Reik said people have burned buildings down in their desperation to reclaim their home.
Both cost and an increasing lack of mobility have made bed bugs a particularly terrible nuisance for seniors. Wexford County Council on Aging Executive Director Pam Blevins said the organization has seen an influx in bed bugs infestations in the homes of the seniors they serve.
Soon after Blevins began her role with the COA, she said one of her workers entered a senior’s home to perform a service and noticed some bed bugs. If an infestation is identified, then Blevins said COA services have to be revoked completely until they’re cleared, so as to not pass them along to another residence.
On top a physical inability to perform inspections or declutter, and a fixed income that may not cover the cost of professional pest services, Blevins said the added stress of losing out on COA services makes a bed bug infestation devastating for seniors.
“Sometimes it’s their bathing that we’re not able to do for a week or two, or a month until they get it cleaned up, so it hurts the senior,” she said. “And a lot of seniors just aren’t physically able to do the follow up of bed bugs thoroughly themselves, whether it be due to poor vision or just physically frail, so they need help in getting that done.”
Reik, too, said that bed bugs have been a noticeable issue for senior populations and said it’s crucial that they alert management at their living facility, or contact a professional to remove them from their home.
Exterminating bed bugs professionally is usually not a one-time cost, Pest Control Specialist for Canfield Innovative Pest Management Seth Canfield said he always aims for a single spray removal, but the most he’s ever done to remove bed bugs is four total sprays. For that reason, he said people tend to avoid contacting a pest management service, but there’s really no other way to completely remove bed bugs.
Something Canfield has noticed in his years as an exterminator is that there’s a stereotype of uncleanliness that comes with bed bug infestations. But in reality, he said bed bugs do not discriminate; they can enter anyone’s home. Decluttering can help to keep them from finding new places to hide and lay eggs, but he wishes people would not feel shame when they see an infestation in their home.
Although bed bugs are a frustrating pest for a number of reasons, Canfield said they can be eradicated. He said it’s important for people to remain calm and just take the steps necessary — like cleaning and bagging clothes and decluttering — to start the removal process.
