There are some famous people who are born on Christmas day, including Sir Isaac Newton in the year 1642, the actor Humphrey Bogart (1899), Rod Serling (1924), Jimmy Buffett (1946) and a pair of NFL Hall of Famers, Ken “Snake‘ Stabler (1945) and Larry Csonka (1946). Lake City’s own Isabella Whitcomb (2005) may not be famous, except of course to her parents Dane and Amanda, but she was also born on Christmas day.
But there is one person we can definitively say was not born on Dec. 25 and that is Jesus. How do we know this? Because the clues we’re given in the gospels indicate that Jesus would likely have been born in spring or fall because that is when shepherds were in the field watching their flocks by night.
So how is it that we celebrate the birth of the Son of God on the 25th of December each year? In the year 335 A.D. the Dec. 25 date was chosen by the Roman Emperor Constantine because on the same day the pagan festival Saturnalia was celebrated revolving around the Winter Solstice and the “birth‘ of a new year. The date for remembering when Jesus came into the world was locked in from that time on and that is how Christians around the world began to celebrate the birth of the Savior on Dec. 25.
Another interesting fact about Christmas is that there really was a Saint Nicholas. He was the Fourth Century Bishop of Myra in Asia Minor (present day Turkey), a godly man known for his charity and good deeds, particularly to children.
According to legend, there was a widower in Myra who had three daughters for whom he could not provide a dowry. The story goes that Saint Nicholas surreptitiously threw three bags of gold into the fireplace chimney one Christmas Eve and the gold landed into the stockings drying by the fire. Thus began the tradition of putting presents into Christmas stockings. (And, of course, for Christians around the world the giving of gifts each December reflects the manner in which the Son of God, the Lord Jesus Christ, came into the world and gave Himself as redeemer for the sins of mankind.)
Here are some other interesting facts and trivia about Christmas:
• Although many believe the Friday after Thanksgiving is the busiest shopping day of the year, it is not. It is the fifth to 10th busiest day. The Friday and Saturday before Christmas are the two busiest shopping days of the year.
• According to the Guinness world records, the tallest Christmas tree ever cut was a 221-foot Douglas fir that was displayed in 1950 at the Northgate Shopping Center in Seattle, Washington.
• According to legend, Martin Luther began the tradition of decorating trees to celebrate Christmas. One crisp Christmas Eve, about the year 1500, he was walking through snow-covered woods and was struck by the beauty of a group of small evergreens. Their branches, dusted with snow, shimmered in the moonlight. When he got home, he set up a little fir tree indoors so he could share this story with his children. He decorated it with candles, which he lighted in honor of Christ’s birth.
• When “A Charlie Brown Christmas‘ first aired on Dec. 9, 1965, executives at CBS thought it would be a disaster. There was a battle pitched to remove the direct quotation from the Gospel of Luke by Linus from the animation but Charles Schulz, the creator of the comic strip, was adamant that it remain because the whole theme of the program was the real meaning of Christmas. Schulz won out, and the cartoon became an instant hit, still shown every December more than five decades later.
• Other popular Christmas specials that have stood the test of time include: How the Grinch Stole Christmas; Santa Claus is Coming to Town; Frosty the Snowman; and Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.
• In 1843, Charles Dickens wrote “A Christmas Carol‘ in just six weeks.
• Christmas trees have been sold in the U.S. since 1850.
• Christmas trees usually grow for about 15 years before they are sold.
• Christmas became a national holiday in America on June, 26, 1870.
• Each year more than 3 billion Christmas cards are sent in the U.S. alone.
• All the gifts in the Twelve Days of Christmas would equal 364 gifts.
• The word Christmas is from Old English, a contraction of Christ’s Mass
• The first president to have a Christmas tree in the White House was Franklin Pierce.
• Rudolph‘ was actually created by Montgomery Ward in the late 1930s for a holiday promotion. The rest is history.
• Jingle Bells‘ was first written for Thanksgiving and then became one of the most popular Christmas songs.
• More diamonds are sold around Christmas than any other time of the year.
