Why is there a log in the sky?

This log on a utility wire might give you pause, but it\'s pretty normal. A Consumers Energy spokesperson told the Cadillac News that is not uncommon for tree branches to grow around non-energized wires like telephone and cable TV lines (which is what this is). It becomes more noticeable after the electric provider (like Consumers) comes through and clears away tree branches. "Because it does not pose a danger, Consumers Energy or its forestry contractors do not report these situations to communication companies. The public, if they desire, can notify the communication company," the spokesperson wrote in an email. "In addition, doing work on non-Consumers Energy lines for non-emergency work like this is prohibited under guidelines set forth by federal and state industrial safety and health regulations."