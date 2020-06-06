CADILLAC - On Friday morning at the Elks Lodge in Cadillac, former exalted rulers Keith Ball and Bill Ewald remembered their fathers' service in World War II.
Keith's father Don Ball was wounded in Europe and spent a year recovering in a hospital. Ewald spoke about his father Col. Bill Ewald, Sr., who fought in World War II, earned three Silver Stars and later served in Vietnam. He was one of the early developers of the Special Forces.
Ewald landed in France on Omaha Beach on June 10, 1944 with the 9th Infantry Division.
Today is the 76th anniversary of the Invasion of Normandy, D-Day. Ewald shared a portion of his father's accomplished military career and discussed the legacy of D-Day.
"My father was an intelligence officer who spoke German and he was supposed to be in the first wave to land on D-Day," he said. "But he had tonsilitis. He arrived three days later. He talked a lot about the invasion and about the push to Normandy. The Germans were scrambling to counter it, they were caught off guard and some of the beaches were uncontested. But there were great casualties."
"It is important that we remember this," he continued. "It was the start of the liberation of Europe and we can learn from that. It was a unified effort. America was unified in its single purpose. We were confronted on both oceans by the Germans and the Japanese. This was the greatest invasion and it will be the singular historical event in the history of Western man."
The Allied invasion of Normandy on June 6, 1944 was one of the most important events in World War II. After more than two years of planning, Operation Overlord landed 156,000 troops on the beach. Almost 3,000 aircraft and 867 gliders delivered the airborne assault; there were 7,000 vessels including combat and landing ships, support and merchant ships. And many American boys left their blood on those sandy beaches.
Remembering our D-Day heroes from published Cadillac News stories:
McBain's John Hoblit was 18 when he crossed the English Channel on the USS Elizabeth C. Stanton on the way to the beaches of Normandy.
He looked to the left, to the right, "and saw more ships than he could count."
Hoblit was one of many assigned to deliver troops to shore on 18 landing craft.
"I was in the second wave," he recalled. "In the first wave we lost two boats. Those Germans had those 88s up high."
The landing craft were under assault by the German 88mm gun. Hoblit manned one of the two 30-caliber machine guns on the boat. He made several trips taking troops to shore and many didn't survive.
He described the beach as a mess, "with bodies all over."
Ray Modders was also stationed on one of the 7,000 ships off the coast of France. He was trained as a cryptologist and had top secret orders to report to the USS Bayfield, the flagship for the Utah Beach landings. He served in the bowls of his hospital and supply ship while he sent and received messages from soldiers on the front lines. Modders died on Nov. 13, 2015. He was 96-years old.
Tustin's Wendell Holmes was also 18 when he landed on Omaha Beach, where "nothing went as planned." Because of strong winds and tides, some of the troops weren't dropped on the beach but out in the high water. Holmes witnessed the men in front of him sinking under the weight of their gear. The water was too deep.
"I don't know how deep it was because when I jumped, there were a lot of bodies underneath...a lot of them drowned."
He witnessed many that made it to shore only to be mowed down by German machine gunners.
"The water was red - nobody can imagine what it was like...we lay on the beach for hours before we dared to move. I saw a lot of people shot next to me. It was pretty sickening."
Holmes died on Dec. 26 2014. He was 89 years old.
Cadillac's Jack Baird was also just 18 when he made his way to the beaches of Normandy.
"It was the Navy that put us on land," he said. "It was hazardous duty and a lot of them didn't make it. They cleared the mines out there by blowing everything up. Then they took us to shore under artillery fire."
As Baird headed to shore, a minister "gave us rites...chances were that we weren't going to make it."
Baird was soon shoulder-deep in water and waded toward shore, unable to believe his eyes...mounds of bodies. He battled his way toward the cliffs through German resistance and fought on for weeks on end, rarely sleeping and eating K-rations. Baird passed way at 92 on May 25 2018.
To read the complete, original stories of the above mentioned World War II heroes, search their individual names
