CADILLAC — This time of year, lucky and generous hunters offer their friends and family bites of venison. A summer sausage here, some venison burger cheese dip at a party, maybe a venison steak if they really like you.
But finding deer meat on a restaurant menu is a somewhat rarer occurrence.
It’s because of food inspection regulations.
Ingredients at Food Safety and Inspection Service-inspected establishments must be “clean, sound, healthful, wholesome, and properly identified,‘ according to an article published in an FSIS newsletter.
It’s hard to guarantee that an animal killed by a hunter and brought to the processing facility meets those standards.
That’s why Chef Hermann Suhs, who holds a game dinner annually at his restaurant in Cadillac, Hermann’s European Cafe, buys farm-fed animals.
So do most other restaurants that serve venison and other meats traditionally considered “game.‘
“Most game meat used in restaurants is commercially grown and processed for food service within food-grade guidelines,‘ said Amanda Smith, executive director of education at the Michigan Restaurant and Lodging Association.
Butchers have to meet certain standards before they’re allowed to process wild game.
“Wild game and custom processing of meat are prohibited by the 2009 Food Code unless a variance has been granted,‘ said Jennifer Holton, director of communications at the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development. Butchers have to comply with sanitation requirements.
THE HARVEST TRADITION
While most of the venison served in restaurants comes from a farmed animal, Suhs holds his annual game dinner around the same time hunters are entering the woods, in the fall.
That’s not because he’s trying to suggest that the animals come from local woods; instead, it’s a harkening back to European tradition.
“That carried over from Austria, Germany, Switzerland, France,‘ Suhs said.
The dinner is popular — Suhs said the restaurant served about 140 people this year — but the meat is expensive to acquire and it’s not a very profitable event.
The costs have been climbing for years.
“Three years ago, venison stew was at $7.80 a pound. It’s now at $9.40,‘ he explained.
It’s supply and demand.
Feed is expensive for deer farmers and there are fewer game farms in business, according to Suhs.
“Now it’s getting a tiny bit better because the regulations are getting a tiny bit better ... but a tiny bit,‘ Suhs said.
There’s not much difference in flavor between truly wild venison and farm-raised venison.
“It’s almost the same environment. And they feed them hay, a little bit, not much. The rest is all wild. They let them run free and then they harvest them in the fall,‘ Suhs said.
The difference is, farmed animals are inspected for diseases and may be a little fatter because of extra feed.
Suhs said he tries to buy locally first from a food processor like Ebels but also buys game meat from a wholesaler in Detroit.
CHEF HERMANN’S TIPS FOR COOKING VENISON
Hunters and non-hunters alike can sometimes find venison and other game meat, like pheasant or wild boar, for sale in Suhs’s attached store, Opa’s Butcher and Wine Shop. Suhs says he gets game meat for the store when he can find a good price.
Venison is popular with gourmet clubs or people serving a special dinner, Suhs said.
“The best cut of venison, if you don’t want to braise it, is the backstrap,‘ Suhs said. The backstrap is the cut of meat on either side of the deer’s spine.
“This is the tastiest. And usually it’s very very lean,‘ Suhs said. So lean, in fact, that Suhs recommends cooking or roasting the venison with “green bacon‘ (that’s just the fat of the bacon, not the meat). Otherwise, it’s too dry.
“Fat is flavor,‘ Suhs reminds.
Some cooks spike bacon into the venison using a food needle, Suhs said.
Suhs suggests roasting venison at 400 degrees with canola or coconut oil — never olive oil because it will burn at that temperature — and rubbing the venison with salt, pepper, sage and thyme.
“And never serve it well-done,‘ Suhs advised. “Always medium is the best, rare-medium.‘
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.