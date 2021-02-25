CADILLAC — District Health Department No. 10's epidemiologist caught a mistake that was wrongly saddling Wexford County with COVID-19 cases that were more properly attributed to other counties.
That's why, on Friday of last week, Wexford County showed 1,324 cumulative COVID-19 cases but by Tuesday of this week, the health department's data dashboard showed 1,313.
It's unusual for case tallies to fall.
In all, the epidemiologist found 20 mistakes relating to Wexford County.
"Our epidemiologist did a data review and there were 20 Wexford cases that had the hospital as their address instead of their actual address by mistake," sad DHD No. 10 spokesperson Jeannine Taylor. "One was a Florida resident, four live outside the jurisdiction, 13 were moved to Missaukee, and two were moved to Lake County."
But by Wednesday, many of those cases had been replaced by new COVID-19 cases.
Wexford County added nine cases since Tuesday and now sits just below last week's cumulative total, at 1,322.
Missaukee County added six cases and now sits at 627.
Of the three counties within the Cadilac News coverage area that are also covered by DHD No 10, only Lake County on Wednesday had no new cases and stood at 341 total since the pandemic began.
Osceola County, which is served by Central Michigan District Health Department, also had zero new cases and held firm at the previous day's total of 910.
Statewide cases reached 583,964 with 15,405 deaths.
