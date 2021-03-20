CADILLAC — Strap in, this spring could get a little intense.
Accuweather Senior Meteorologist Paul Pastelok said the same conditions that caused this winter to be warmer and dryer than normal are expected to give rise to some pretty wild weather in spring and early summer.
Long-term predictions from Accuweather indicate that due to a number of factors, spring in Northern Michigan could see some fairly dramatic swings in temperature along with the possibility of a few severe storm events.
This winter, Pastelok said temperatures in November, December and January were 5 degrees, 3.9 degrees and 5.3 degrees above average, respectively. So far this March, they have been 3.5 degrees above normal. The only month this winter that had temperatures below average — by around 5 degrees — was February.
Lack of cold temperatures contributed to this area seeing only 53 inches of snowfall; last year, the area saw 75 inches, Pastelok said.
Pastelok said Accuweather's original forecast for winter was that it would see slightly above-average temperatures overall. Thanks to the extreme cold in February, this turned out to be true, but not for the reasons that Accuweather initially cited.
Being a La Nina year (which is a phase during which the water of the tropical Pacific Ocean is cooler than normal, which, in turn, affects the atmosphere), Pastelok said they believed temperatures in Northern Michigan would be slightly above normal because that is how past La Nina years tend to be. This year, climate conditions didn't follow a typical La Nina pattern, Pastelok said.
For one thing, during the first half of winter, areas north of Michigan that supply much of our Arctic airs weren't as cold as Accuweather anticipated them to be.
Another development that affected snowfall amounts was a shift in the jet stream that pushed storm fronts and other active weather patterns south of Michigan.
Perhaps the most unexpected development of winter, Pastelok said, was a disruption of the polar vortex, which is a low pressure mass of extremely cold air in the stratosphere above the North Pole. Over the course of 36 hours, air temperatures within the polar vortex increased by around 80 degrees, which drastically shifted wind speeds and direction.
Pastelok said disruptions of the polar vortex are extremely hard to predict but when they do happen, it causes widespread climactic changes, as frigid airs escaping the mass flow to other parts of the globe.
In the U.S., the effects of the disruption were felt about a month after they happened. Michigan wasn't hit directly by escaping air from the polar vortex but states south of here were.
Part of the reason why accumulated snow stuck around through January and February in Northern Michigan was because the polar vortex contained warm air systems to the south.
"We never got any big warmups," Pastelok said. "The same thing happened in the northeast. We got a few light showers here and there to freshen up the snow but it remained mostly because we were in a state of sustained seasonal cold because of the polar vortex."
While Saturday is the first day of spring and temperatures recently have become a bit more spring-like, Pastelok said it's important to keep in mind that winter may still have a few tricks up its sleeve over the next several weeks.
The potential for significant snow accumulation is small but Pastelok said he wouldn't be surprised if there were a few more snowfall events. He said temperatures in March and April are predicted to drop into the teens some nights. In May, they could get as low as the 20s.
As things gradually warm up, however, Pastelok said there is potential for wide shifts in temperature and even the possibility of days getting up into the 70s as summer nears. Pastelok said this possibility is more pronounced this year than a typical year due to ice conditions on the Great Lakes.
Despite the late-season cold intrusion, ice coverage on a whole remained significantly lower than normal, at 16.2% across the Great Lakes on March 1.
Since water was not particularly cold in the lakes as of early March, Pastelok said, the air temperatures across the Midwest could go through a significant rise at the end of spring. He added that spring in the Midwest could play out like a bit of a roller-coaster ride, and conditions can change dramatically from chilly in March and April to unusually warm in May.
"The warmups will probably be more impressive than the cool downs," Pastelok said.
Severe storm activity also is expected to be more prevalent than usual this spring, also as a result of weak ice coverage over Lake Michigan, which tends to slow down storm systems coming into the region from Wisconsin when the lake is ice-covered.
Pastelok said the region could see a handful of severe storm events, particularly in May and early June.
The Farmer's Almanac has a similar prediction for spring: "According to our long-range outlook, spring 2021 will be mild and wet for most parts of the country, with plenty of thunderstorms, especially over the central and eastern states during late April. In some cases, a few storms might give rise to tornadic activity."
Pastelok said most of the storm and tornado activity likely will miss Northern Michigan but areas to the south could be in for a good soaking, which may mean increased flood risk.
