CADILLAC — Mother's Day just so happens to fall during International Nurses Week this year, which just so happens to be Year of the Nurse and Midwife. The coincidences don't stop there: the world also happens to be in the midst of one of the worst viral pandemics in recent history, further magnifying the vital role that nurses fill in society.
Considering that nurses and mothers will be in the spotlight on Sunday in multiple ways, it only seemed fitting that this story highlight someone who fits the bill in both respects.
Britannee Beerens is a registered nurse and nursing supervisor in the critical care unit of Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital, where she has worked since 2015. She also is a wife and mother of two — 3-year-old Layne an 1-year-old Aubree — with another on the way.
Beerens said her duties at the hospital include basic patient care, dispensing medications, care planning, communicating with providers and management, supervising staff flow and supporting all units within her department, among other things.
Her husband, Chad, works in the propane industry, so neither have been able to work from home during the COVID-19 crisis.
When the coronavirus first arrived in Michigan, Beerens said she was concerned, mostly because of how new and mysterious the virus and its associated illness were.
She said Chad also was concerned, as he has a history of asthma attacks. Compounding their fears was a recent stay their daughter had at Helen DeVos Children's Hospital, where she was treated for viral pneumonia.
As the days and weeks went on, however, Beerens said her concerns gradually faded, partly because Northern Michigan hasn't been hit as hard as initially projected and because they know more about the virus now.
In her role as a nursing supervisor, Beerens said it's important to maintain a calm demeanor, as an example for the other nurses.
"The floor staff look to us to set the tone," Beerens said. "Munson has done an excellent job (developing a plan for dealing with the coronavirus). I feel very secure and supported at work. I feel OK with everything. Fear of the unknown doesn't do me any good ... I still have patients to take care of."
Beerens said her husband also is generally more at ease with the situation now than he was in March, although he still prefers the days she goes in as the nursing supervisor rather than a nurse (because nurses generally have more direct contact with patients).
"We're on the same page now," Beerens said. "Time has gone on and no nurses have become sick. We just keep chugging along, one day at a time."
This Mother's Day carries extra significance for Beerens, who sees her multiple roles as a wife, mother and nurse, as equally important.
"It's almost like we celebrate Mother's Day everyday (because the kids are home every day)," Beerens said. "We've been able to spend more time with the family at home, just slowing things down and enjoying each other. It's definitely been one for the books."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.