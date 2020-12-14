CADILLAC — Corey Wiggins was sworn in as the new Wexford County Prosecutor on a cold, wet, snowy day.
It also was on a day that many considered an omen of back luck. He was sworn in on Friday, Nov. 13, but he doesn’t see it as a sign of potential trouble for his time as the prosecutor after Jason Elmore stepped down due to his election as the new 28th Circuit Court Judge, or when he starts his first term in January.
Instead, he saw it as just another day.
“No bad luck has come from it so far,‘ Wiggins said. “Knock on wood.‘
In February, Wiggins announced he would be seeking the office of the prosecutor and he ran unopposed for the position when he was elected last month.
With Elmore seeking the judge’s position and Wiggins the prosecutor’s position, he said the two discussed a transition plan before the general election. As a result, Wiggins was given some files that Elmore would have handled or that would still be in existence when he started his term in January.
That was Phase 1.
“When it was determined Jason was victorious, we transitioned everything over to me. He held on to some files to help with the backlog as well as the conflicts he would have as judge,‘ Wiggins said. “He handled some of those, but a lot of those cases that looked like they would continue were handed off to me.‘
He said it was a relatively short time to enact that plan, which was compounded by Wiggins having to quarantine for a few days due to COVID-19. So when the plan was initiated, the transition happened quickly and culminated with Elmore stepping down and Wiggins swearing-in as the interim prosecutor on Nov. 13.
Before Elmore stepping down, Wiggins said they had conversations about the changes in the prosecutor’s office when he took over. He said it won’t be much different under his purview as it was under Elmore’s.
“The funny thing is, when I was in law school, I swore I wouldn’t do criminal work. My background was in real estate, oil and gas,‘ he said.
After graduating from Cadillac High School in 1994, he attended Ferris State University and then Thomas M. Cooley Law School at Western Michigan University. Although he had a private practice that focused on oil, gas and real estate law, he had a lunch with 84th District Court Judge Audrey Van Alst that changed the legal path he was on.
Van Alst asked if Wiggins had any interest in the overflow work for public defenders. He decided to help and did that until August 2015 when he was appointed as a public defender in Missaukee County by 28th Circuit Court Judge William Fagerman. In January 2016, Fagerman then appointed him as a public defender in Wexford County.
He also served as legal counsel for Haring Township, chairman of the Wexford County Planning Commission and various township board committees.
“The greatest apprehension I had with criminal work was there is so much on the line. We are dealing with people’s lives,‘ he said. “In the private practice there is still a lot on the line, but it was dollars and cents. I didn’t think I would like that.‘
Once he started doing that work where there was so much on the line, Wiggins said he started to enjoy it. It was serious work. There were late nights and work on the weekends. Spending time at the jail talking with clients.
When Elmore asked Wiggins to be his chief assistant prosecutor after his election, Wiggins said he weighed his options and decided his time would be better served as part of the prosecutor’s office.
With his partial term nearing completion and his first term about to start, Wiggins said he plans on continuing the fight against drugs in the community.
“Obviously, drugs are a huge, huge problem in our community. I see us continuing to keep that as a Level 1 type case,‘ he said. “I do believe in treatment and the opportunity should be there to receive treatment.‘
Although he does believe in treatment for those who need help, Wiggins also said he does question the continuing to receive treatment mentality for those who keep repeating the same mistake. He also said he isn’t opposed to utilizing 7411 deferrals for those that qualify as long as it is a user issue. Drug dealers, however, will not be given those same benefits, according to Wiggins.
When it comes to mental health, Wiggins said he believes it is part of the problem in the criminal system. Just like the sobriety court is there to help those who struggle with alcohol-related issues, Wiggins said he would like to see something similar done for mental health.
“Part of the problem is where we are located. We don’t have the facilities to do the treatment. It’s the same with the drug court,‘ he said. “I wouldn’t, in theory, be opposed to that, but we need mental health court before that. If we get the mental health court, we might be able to stop the addictive process some have fallen into.‘
Besides drug-related cases being a priority, Wiggins said victim crimes such as domestic violence will be a focus during his tenure. He said assaultive crime also will be a priority. Finally, he would like to see if there is a way to deal with truancy issues.
“In normal times, truancy is another huge issue I see. If we are going to get out of the wheel we seem to be in, I see education as the key to that,‘ he said. “I struggle with the fact that kids are not going to school. I know there are different schools of thought but I’m not opposed to using the court system to compel attendance at school if it is warranted.‘
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.