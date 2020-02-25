CADILLAC — Corey Wiggins recently announced he would be throwing his name into the hat to run for the office of the Wexford County Prosecutor.
Wiggins is currently serving as the office’s chief assistant prosecutor and has been in that position since 2017. Before working in the office, Wiggins served as a public defender for both Missaukee and Wexford counties. He also had a private practice that focused on oil, gas and real estate law.
“Wexford County has been home to my family for generations and is very near and dear to my heart. It has been a pleasure to serve the people of Wexford County in my various roles, and I look forward to being able to continue to serve as prosecutor,‘ he said. “As a father of three, the safety of Wexford County is a top priority for me. I want to see the children of our community live in a world where they don’t need to worry about what they might discover on the playground.‘
Wiggins and his wife Heather are both 1994 graduates of Cadillac Area Public Schools. After graduation, he attended Ferris State University and then Thomas M. Cooley Law School at Western Michigan University. In 2001, Wiggins and Heather were married in Cadillac and lived in Harrison where Heather served as the band director until 2004. In 2004, they moved back to Cadillac when Heather became the band director for McBain Rural Agricultural School.
The Wiggins have three children, who are active in various sports, and of course, play musical instruments. The family also enjoys camping, boating, skiing, hunting, and fishing, along with everything else Wexford County and Michigan have to offer.
Wiggins has served on various boards and committees in service to Wexford County. He has volunteered as a den leader and assistant cub master for local Cub Scout packs. He also has volunteered with many school functions and speaking engagements. Most recently, he was honored to be selected as a cast member for the 2019 Cadillac Area YMCA Dancing With The Y Stars.
