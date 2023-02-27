McBAIN — What are you hunting for in your life?
That was the question posed by lifelong hunters and nationally-known outdoorsmen Chad and James Hampton on Saturday evening at the 23rd annual Wild Game Dinner hosted by Northland Community Church located on M-66 between Lake City and McBain.
The Hampton brothers, who are twins as well as pastors and Christian authors hailing from North Branch, founded the Huntin for Truth ministry outreach in 2005 and have hosted a popular hunting-based TV show “Twin Factor” on the Outdoor Adventure Network since 2015. They spoke to a packed house of about 320 people on Saturday and challenged those in attendance to define what it is in life they are pursuing.
“We’re all hunters; we’re all hunting for something,” Chad said during the presentation in which the brothers shared the microphone and used video clips from their hunting experiences to enhance their message.
Those who are seeking for meaning and purpose in what they can find in this world will only end up frustrated and empty, the brothers said. Their hunting may indeed produce trophies but the trophies won’t bring lasting satisfaction or the peace inside we all crave.
The only path to true purpose and meaning in this life is finding God’s will, the Hamptons said. And God does have a purpose for every life because each of us are made in His image. In that sense, James said, we are all “twins” of Jesus.
The speakers then used examples from scripture of Nicodemus, the Jewish religious leader who came to Jesus by night seeking the truth; the rich, young ruler from the gospels who came to Jesus seeking inheritance in heaven but left sorrowful when he discovered the price was too high; and Solomon, the wealthiest man who ever lived as well as the wisest, who pursued all the goods and pleasures the world had to offer and discovered in the end it was all meaningless and chasing after the wind.
“Solomon’s conclusion is the same one we all arrive at if we’re honest,” Chad added.
“Love God and obey His commandments, for this is the duty of all mankind.”
Don Hoitenga, a longtime Northland church member and one of the organizers of the annual dinner, said afterward the message resonated with the large crowd and was well-received.
“We’re happy to do this every year and it’s good to see people enjoying themselves but it’s not about the wild game or the hunting stories or the fellowship,” Hoitenga said.
“The bottom line is sharing the gospel, encouraging the Christians who come to grow in their faith and giving those who don’t know Jesus the opportunity to know Him. That’s really what our desire is and I give credit to Chad and James for bringing that out in their presentation.”
Bill Sikkema, an elder at the church and also one of the event organizers, echoed Hoitenga’s words.
“This is a community outreach and a way to get the gospel out there,” Sikkema said.
“This has really grown through the years and we greatly appreciate all the volunteers and the kitchen helpers and the hunters and farmers who donate the food and the generous sponsors who make this possible. It’s gratifying to see so many faces of people returning each year but it’s also great to see the new faces too. Ultimately, we want everyone to know about Jesus.”
Northland Pastor Erik Burdan, who served as the master-of-ceremonies for the event once again, said he is very pleased the church hosts the wild game dinner each February.
“This is a blessing to the community and we’re happy to see such a great response,” he said.
“The food and the fellowship are always great but the greatest thing is lifting up the Name of Jesus. He’s everything. Christianity is not about religion, it’s about a relationship with the Son of God and our speakers this year did a very good job of communicating that.”
Greg Zuiderveen of Falmouth auctioned off several donated items during the event, as he does each year, including a pair of Ruger rifles, a 12-gauge shotgun, a deer-mount certificate, and large quilt, among other items. There was also a silent auction and a number of drawings.
Money raised from this year’s dinner was designated for the local chapter of the Gideons International bible-distribution outreach.
