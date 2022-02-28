McBAIN — The Northland Community Church, located halfway between McBain and Lake City on M-66, was not able to hold its annual wild game dinner last year because of the pandemic but was back in the saddle this year and the response was outstanding.
The dinner was held Saturday evening in the church sanctuary and there wasn’t an empty seat anywhere. Hundreds were in attendance. The parking lot was completely filled also. This was the 22nd time the church has hosted the popular dinner and this was likely one of the biggest crowds for the event, which also features a live auction with Greg Zuiderveen and a silent auction, a variety of door prizes, and a keynote speaker who is also an outdoorsman and a compelling storyteller. This year’s speaker was Mike Tison of Goodrich, a lifelong hunter and angler who used his outdoor experiences as a platform to share a gospel message.
“We’re thrilled to be able to hold this each winter,” said longtime Northland church member and event organizer Bill Sikkema of McBain.
“We love having people who return for it every year but we also love seeing new faces too. It’s a great time for people and families to come together and enjoy a great meal and have the chance to hear the gospel from a fellow outdoorsman. That’s our main mission as a church; we want folks to come and hear from someone they can relate to about who Jesus is and the great things He can do in their lives.”
Sikkema said he was very pleased to see the response to this year’s event, especially since the church was not able to hold the dinner last year.
“The community support is always so appreciated,” he said. “We have an army of volunteers who work behind the scenes to make this happen and we receive a lot of donations from different hunters who supply us with venison and also a number of businesses who donate items for the dinner or the auction or help to sponsor the dinner financially. We couldn’t do it without them.”
This was the 16th year that church member Craig Rozeveld of McBain served as head of the kitchen crew for the dinner and he expressed his appreciation for all the volunteers who put in many hours, particularly his “right hand man” Dawn Hamilton, and for all the donations of food that were received.
Rozeveld, a FedEx employee, said it took a few full days to prepare everything for the dinner. He said there was about 300 pounds of venison prepared in a number of different ways, including as hamburger and sausage and cooked in gravy. This year’s menu also included buffalo and there was fish from Alaska in addition to salmon dip, smoked pheasant, and a number of other items including potatoes donated by Ebels, vegetables such as sweet corn from Cnossen’s Farm in Falmouth, and desserts.
He said one of the most popular food items at each dinner is the sweet-and-sour meatballs. Whatever leftover food there is each year gets donated to a local shelter the following day.
“This is a lot of work but it’s a labor of love at the same time because we all know it’s for a good cause,” Rozeveld said.
“It’s gratifying when you see all the people come through the doors and enjoy the different meats and dishes and have a good time. Most importantly, they hear a great message.”
Tison, a nationally known speaker who also serves as a chaplain for The Fellowship of Christian Athletes at three universities, challenged those in attendance with the question, “What are you chasing after?”
“Our time here is short,” he noted. “Are the things you’re chasing after in your life really worth chasing?”
Tison shared one of his own hunting experiences with his father and brother pursuing elk in a remote part of Colorado. As it happened, Tison was laid up with food poisoning for the first two days of this particular hunt while his dad and brother and others went after the elk.
When Tison felt well enough on the third day, he went out on his own after leaving a note at the base camp and, in the excitement of finding an elk, hitting him with an arrow, and then tracking it down got completely disoriented and lost. He thought he could find his way back but got lost even more and, after wandering over and through trails and crossing streams, finally was rescued the following day, completely dehydrated and freezing cold.
Tison likened that experience in Colorado to the experience of being spiritually lost. He said there comes a point after being in denial and panicking and trying to find your own way that you break down and realize you’re lost and need to be rescued.
“It’s not enough to be a good person,” Tison told the crowd. “We’re all sinners and it’s only through Jesus that we can be rescued.”
The good news, he added, is that Jesus died so we could be rescued. Our part is to ask Him and, if we do our part, He will always do His part.
