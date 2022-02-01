EVART — Health and wellness has always been important to Tiffiney Cooper and her husband. After wanting to open a gym for some time, Cooper said they decided her hometown of Evart was the best place to do it.
“Combined with the nutrition club, we thought it would be a benefit to the community, because Evart doesn’t have a gym,” she said.
The Wildcat Nutrition and Fitness grand opening took place on Monday and is now open to the public. Cooper said visitors were able to stop by, check out the gym and have a chance to meet the owners. A “lose to win” weight loss challenge also began at the grand opening and will carry on through the year.
The closest fitness centers to the Evart area are located in Big Rapids and Reed City, so Cooper wanted to cater to the need for a place to practice healthy habits.
“I’m just a big advocate for health and nutrition,” she said. “And so I’m looking to bring that to the fabric community.”
In her personal life, promoting fitness and overall wellness is something Cooper strives to do for her family. Working out at a gym is an activity that her husband inspired her to do, and together they’ve been able to teach their five children about the importance of maintaining good health.
So far, the community response to the addition of a local gym has been positive.
“There’s been a lot of excitement and questions,” Cooper said. “My phone hasn’t stopped ringing since we announced it.”
Since Cooper grew up in Evart, she’s been well integrated with the community, making becoming a local business owner an easy transition.
“The Evart depot, the mayor, everybody has been just wonderful, as well as the DDA,” she said. “So we set up a meeting with the Evart DDA and got to meet with them, and they were very helpful in giving us information on what we would need to do to start a business in the area.”
Treadmills, ellipticals, bicycles, weight lifting equipment and more will all be available for use with a Wildcat Fitness membership. The business will operate as a 24-hour fitness center.
Now that the actual gym has been set in motion, Cooper will be adding a nutrition club to its interior in early March. Many nutrition clubs have popped up across the state, including a Cadillac Nutrition location. Customers can order a meal replacement protein shake or a tea, which Cooper said contains multiple vitamins, burns calories and provides caffeine without a sugar crash.
Wildcat Nutrition and Fitness is located at 147 N. Main St. More information and business updates about Wildcat can be found on their Facebook page.
