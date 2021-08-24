CADILLAC — The Huron-Manistee National Forest, Trout Unlimited, Student Conservation Association and the Forest Service Urban Connections Team are working in partnership to increase stewardship and the care of Congressionally Designated Wilderness Areas.
These partnership programs offer direct outreach to foster a higher understanding of wilderness values and outdoor ethics to current and new users. The outreach efforts are focused on visitors and potential visitors to the Nordhouse Dunes Wilderness Area, community partners, beach goers, on-site and off-forest.
Six total Wilderness Rangers, 18 to 25-years-old, were hired by Trout Unlimited and the Student Conservation Association in partnership with the HMNF Cadillac/Manistee Ranger District to support the Nordhouse Dunes Wilderness Area.
For up to 12 weeks the Wilderness Rangers focused their efforts on the Wilderness trails and along the Lake Michigan shoreline and dunes to increase awareness of the campers and day use visitors. The Wilderness Rangers were trained in wilderness values, campfire safety, leave no trace principles and public outreach techniques. They also engaged in select partner projects across the Forests such as turtle telemetry surveys with the wildlife biologists and weed the wilderness with the Botany Team.
Leslie Auriemmo, Forest Supervisor, HMNF says, “We are all stewards of our forests, it’s evident in the increased use this past year that a balance of digital and face-to-face programming is needed. Since COVID, we have seen the direct impacts on public lands, and we struggle to keep up with over-flowing garbage, over-flowing parking areas and protecting sensitive areas and specifically in the Nordhouse Dunes Wilderness Area.”
There are two primary objectives of the outreach program — engagement in-the-wilderness, and off-the-wilderness. The in-the-wilderness objective is to engage visitors while they visit the Nordhouse Dunes Wilderness Area. Four of the six Wilderness Rangers, with the Student Conservation Association, spent 289 hours this past summer focused on engaging over 1,100 visitors (plus 127 dogs) in discussions on wilderness values and regulations, while encouraging responsible recreation.
Scott Peedle, District Ranger for the Cadillac/Manistee District said, “We’ve seen very positive feedback by having these Rangers either walking the wilderness trails, stationed at the trailheads or presenting Wilderness Value programs to campers. The Rangers also learned lifetime conservation ethics and outdoor skills.”
‘Most of the visitors we encountered were unaware of the Wilderness regulations and it really helped to explain the ‘why’ to them,” said an SCA Wilderness Ranger, “Explaining what ‘untrammeled’ meant was popular, as it’s the purest form of Wilderness, and a little-known word to most.”
The off-the-wilderness objective is to build long-term benefits of this program, by building public knowledge and awareness of sustainable outdoor recreation, increase the understanding of outdoor ethics, and promote wilderness values with potential users. Two of the six Wilderness Rangers this past summer focused on ‘off-the-wilderness’ programming, with outreach such as a display at the MDOT Clare Visitors Center showcasing the Wilderness and LNT principles, information tables at REI Cooperative in Grand Rapids and another at the MDOT New Buffalo Visitors Center. They are also assisting the Forest’s review of digital material available to the public, with the focus on explaining the ‘why.’ During 2022 and 2023, outreach will include additional face to face or virtual presentations to urban Detroit Youth Organizations through the Forest Service Urban Connections program.
“Promoting stewardship of the Huron-Manistee National Forest through the Wilderness Ranger program will aid the protection of our valuable ecosystem in Michigan and will have benefits for generations to come,” says Jeremy Geist, Great Lakes Stream Restoration Manager for TU, “Trout Unlimited is excited to be part of the Wilderness Ranger program to increase awareness of our special places in Michigan.”
Michigan has 291,308 acres of Designated Wilderness. 89,684 acres are managed by the Forest Service across 10 wilderness areas; 176,315 acres are preserved by the National Park Service across 3 wilderness areas; and 25,150 acres are managed by the US Fish & Wildlife Services across 3 wilderness areas — truly special places for Michiganders and visitors. These special places have their own protections in place to maintain defined ‘wilderness values’.
The Nordhouse Dunes Wilderness Area is located just north of Ludington and is extremely fragile, and the ecosystem of the area is not found anywhere else in the world. It is the only designated wilderness in Michigan along a Great Lakes shoreline, offering sensitive dunes and beaches. Two species found in this wilderness are iconic to the area and are found only in the coastal dune ecosystem of Michigan. The Piping Plover — A small federally endangered shorebird, most of the beach is considered critical habitat for this species. Also, the Pitcher’s Thistle — A federally threatened plant that takes five or more years to reproduce and is easily outcompeted by non-native invasive plants (NNIP).
What does ‘wilderness’ mean? A wilderness area is a federally designated area that is designated for preservation in its natural condition and managed as part of the National Wilderness Preservation System (NWPS) in accordance with the Wilderness Act of 1964. The NWPS protects 111 million acres of wilderness areas from coast to coast. Originally drafted in 1956, the Wilderness Act was revised 66 times over eight years before being signed into law by Lyndon B. Johnson.
In order, by percentage of Americans’ saying they are extremely important, they are:
• Ecological services, especially clean air and water for humans and other species, on and off site.
• Ecosystem protection, including wildlife habitat, endangered species, and rare and unique species.
• Amenities for human appreciation and use, including wildlands for future generations, current and future options for recreation, scenery, spiritual inspiration, scientific study and a draw for tourism.7 Leave No Trace Principles: Plan ahead and prepare, know the rules before you go, pack it in/ pack it out, dispose of litter in designated bins, secure possessions on you, and leave it cleaner than you found it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.