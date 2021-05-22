WEBBER TOWNSHIP — A wildfire broke out Friday in Webber Township, Lake County, resulting in evacuations, Lake County Central Dispatch said.
The fire started in the 3000 block of South James Road.
People in the area were being evacuated, with an emergency shelter set up at the Webber Township Hall.
Dispatch did not have an estimate on how many people were affected by the fire but said everybody is OK.
Webber and Yates township fire departments responded, as well as the Michigan Department of Natural Resources fire department and the U.S. Forest Service.
Cause was unknown at press time.
