MANTON — At one point Sunday, Wexford County Emergency Management Director Randy Boike had a phone up to each ear and radio chatter going off on his chest.
With conditions about as dry as they could be, Boike and personnel from several area fire departments, the Department of Natural Resources and U.S. Forest Service battled a wildfire that started late Sunday afternoon near U.S. 131 at the north county line of Wexford and Grand Traverse counties.
Boike said while Red Flag Warnings were not in effect, conditions provided two of the three elements, temperatures in the 70s and low 80s and extremely low humidities. He said that once winds off the lake started to pick up and carry inland for a brief time, the fire was able to grow. In all about 80 acres of forest burned during the fire.
"I got the call around 5:27 p.m. (Sunday) and I was on the scene just before midnight," Boike said. "I was back out there (Monday) at 7:30 a.m."
He said those lake winds allowed the fire to accelerate and crews were surprised at how quickly it grew. He said it nearly made it to the North Country Trail and at that point things get steep. It is difficult for equipment and it is not able to go there. If it had continued, it may have jumped the river and that is why the Chippewa Landing Campground was evacuated.
Boike also said marine officers were on the river to inform those canoeing or kayaking that they couldn't go to the campground.
Boike also said having assistance from air tankers from the U.S. Forest Service was vital to containing the fire. Without that, he said the fire could have been even worse.
"It was jumping the fire lines and the air tankers cooled it off. If it wasn't for the air tankers, I don't know if we would have stopped it," he said.
U.S. Forest Service North Zone Aviation Officer Chad Runyan said the request was made for aerial support around 6 p.m. Sunday. In roughly 10 to 15 minutes two of the six planes stationed in Gaylord were in the air and making the 30-minute flight to the location of the fire.
"They were over the fire area for more than three hours and did 48 drops between the two planes, dropping 36,000 gallons of water they took out of Fife Lake," Runyan said.
The planes were back in Gaylord around 9 p.m. as they are not able to fly in the dark, but at that point the fire had been contained. The campground also was reopened. Boike said a few homes near where the fire originated also were evacuated but were able to return. No buildings were lost and no injuries were reported as a result of the wildfire, Boike said.
With these dry conditions and no signs of rain expected to continue for the next several days, Boike said there are concerns that there could be more fire activity. He said this fire started small but blossomed very quickly due to the conditions. He said all the trees have a lot of fuel, including conifers.
"I know people want to have campfires and have fun but if you are not ready to douse them with water when you are done, it is really risky right now," he said.
