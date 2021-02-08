Wildlife habitat plate protects vulnerable species

Purchase a wildlife habitat license plate for your vehicle and help protect Michigan’s most vulnerable species.
For each sale of the $35 license plate, $25 will go to the Non-game Fish and Wildlife Trust Fund to protect endangered, threatened and non-game wildlife. Kirtland’s warblers, lake sturgeon, Mitchell’s satyr butterflies and hundreds of other species have benefited from habitat projects funded by the Nongame Wildlife Fund.
To celebrate one of Michigan’s greatest conservation success stories, the 100th anniversary of the reintroduction of elk, a bugling elk was chosen to be featured on the specialty license plate in 2018.
There’s still time to celebrate this historic milestone by purchasing an elk license plate. Place an order for your plate online at Michigan.gov/SOS or visit a Secretary of State office.
