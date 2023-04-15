Q: Some bricks are cracked on the Clam River Walkway. Will they be replaced?
A: Rover reached out to Cadillac City Manager Marcus Peccia to see if he could help him find an answer to this question.
Peccia told Rover that the bricks on the Clam River Walkway are only replaced if they become a trip hazard or have spacing that might allow for a foot to fall in. If that is not the case and they are stable, Peccia said the bricks are left alone.
With spring in full swing, Peccia said city crews will be inspecting the bricks in the walkway to see if there are any in need of replacement.
The weather is getting nicer and Rover wants to get out more. Can you throw Rover a bone (question) and help him get more fresh air? You can help by sending a question for Rover to news@cadillacnews.com or calling (231) 775-NEWS (6397).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.