Will distracted driving legislation make a difference? Area sheriffs weigh in

• Put it away. Place your mobile device out of sight to prevent temptation. • Know where you’re going. If using a navigation system, program the destination before driving. • Pull over. If you must call or text while on the road, pull off the road safely and stop first. • Ask passengers for help. If riding with someone, seek their help to navigate, make a call or send a message. • Be a good passenger. Speak out if the driver of your vehicle is distracted. • Don’t be a distraction. Avoid calling or texting others when you know they are driving. • Activate Do Not Disturb. Setting up this feature on iPhone or Android device will prevent calls from coming in while you’re driving.
CADILLAC — A package of bills that is on its way to the desk of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer would further restrict the use of cell phones while driving in Michigan.
The bills, if approved by Whitmer and signed into law, would ban the use of handheld devices beyond just texting and driving to include the use of social media, video streaming and sending or receiving calls, (unless using a hands-free device).
While supporters of the bill package say it may help to prevent distracted driving and save lives, others question if the effort will provide much overall benefit.
One group that supports the legislation is AAA Michigan.
“AAA ... is so grateful that House lawmakers set the wheels in motion for the passage of the distracted driving bills,” said Craig Ryan, director of government relations for AAA. “Distracted driving remains a growing traffic safety problem here in Michigan. Our research shows that education and legislation are key factors in changing driving behavior.”
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, distracted driving crashes killed 3,522 people in the United States in 2021 — an average of 10 deaths per day. That number was up 12% from the year before (3,138 deaths in 2020).
In Michigan, there were 51 fatal crashes involving a distracted driver, resulting in 59 fatalities in 2021.
“Legislation like this will help prevent drivers from becoming another statistic,” said AAA spokesperson Adrienne Woodland. “Today, with the advancements of in-vehicle technology and the use of cellphones in our daily lives, drivers have the potential to be more distracted than ever before. Distracted driving legislation needs to be in line with current trends and these bills are a step in the right direction.”
Wexford County Sheriff Trent Taylor said there is no question that being distracted by a cell phone hinders a person’s ability to drive; he added that it makes sense to assume that additional laws prohibiting certain types of cell phone use could lead to safer driving habits, overall.
Lake County Sheriff Rich Martin said he’s not so sure that the new bills will make a positive difference around here, as he’s aware of very few cases where it can be proven that cell phones contributed to distracted driving.
Martin said another reason he’s not necessarily in favor of the legislation, (at least the portion related to sending and receiving calls; he agrees with the restrictions on live streaming and other social media use, which he views as similar to texting), is that he believes it’s an unnecessary intrusion on a person’s private behaviors.
“It’s a little bit of an overreach,” Martin said. “It should be someone’s own personal responsibility to do the right thing. I think we have enough laws in place already for distracted driving and we should put some of that faith back in people to do the right thing.”
Like Martin, Missaukee County Sheriff Wil Yancer said he doesn’t see very many distracted driving cases involving cell phones; rather, the majority of cases he sees involve people getting distracted by other activities such as changing the radio station, eating, putting on makeup, etc.
Yancer added that there wouldn’t always be a clear and easy way to prove someone violated the proposed laws. To obtain evidence, an officer may have to access a driver’s cell phone, which in many cases would require a court order — quite a lengthy process for what in most cases would result in a ticket for a minor infraction.
“I don’t know if it would make a whole lot of difference,” Yancer said.
