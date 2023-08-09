CADILLAC — With only a handful of weeks remaining before the start of the next school year, some have begun to wonder how much longer the street in front of Franklin Elementary will remain torn up.
A resident during Monday’s city council meeting asked about the status of the Lester Street reconstruction project, which began in May.
The $1.1 million overhaul includes pavement and concrete curb and gutter replacement; reconstruction of driveways from the street back to the sidewalk; and new water main, sanitary and storm sewer installation. The project also includes the addition of several sections of sidewalk near Franklin Elementary School.
Cadillac Director of Finance Owen Roberts said construction crews have run into delays on the project as a result of “underground utility issues.” If not for these delays, Roberts said the project likely would have proceeded on schedule and been done before the start of school.
City staff have been in contact with Franklin Elementary Principal Jaime Heuker about the delays. Roberts said she has expressed gratitude about the new sidewalks — which will improve student safety — and is ready to work with the city to make adjustments if the road isn’t ready for use by the time school starts.
“We’re trying to get done as quickly as we can,” Roberts said.
